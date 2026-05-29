Spurs Announce Starting Lineup For Game 6 Vs Thunder After Dylan Harper News

The San Antonio Spurs are playing the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday night in a matchup that will feature De’Aaron Fox and Dylan Harper, despite both being listed on the team’s injury report earlier in the series.

Fox and Harper are good to go for Game 6, but a recent injury update on the latter signals he isn’t 100% healthy, while the Thunder have a few health concerns of their own they are dealing with.

Heading into the must-win Game 6, the Spurs’ starting lineup and final injury report were announced.

Spurs Starting Lineup For Game 6 Vs Thunder

In a pregame social media post, the Spurs’ starting lineup for Game 6 was confirmed.

De’Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, Julian Champagnie, Devin Vassell, and Victor Wembanyama were all named as starters by head coach Mitch Johnson and his staff.

This is the typical starting five San Antonio have used for a majority of the regular season and playoffs when they’ve been fully healthy. This group has gone 8-5 in the postseason so far.

Harper will once again come off the bench. He started in Games 1 and 2, but left the second one with an adductor injury. The rookie was a game-time decision for Game 3, but hasn’t missed any time since.

Along with him, the Spurs will need big games from Keldon Johnson, Harrison Barnes, Luke Kornet, and the other backups coach Johnson chooses to play.

San Antonio is favored to win Game 6, but they’ll need a big showing from Wembanyama, who left a bit on the table in Game 5. The French superstar declined to speak to the media after the team’s latest loss, resulting in a warning from the NBA for not participating in a postgame press conference.

Spurs vs Thunder Injury News, Dylan Harper Update Injury Update

Officially, the Spurs’ injury report is clear, as neither Fox nor Harper is listed with a designation.

However, all indications show Fox is still dealing with an ankle injury he picked up in the conference semifinals, and his stats reflect that.

Speaking on The Hoop Collective Podcast, Brian Windhorst of ESPN thinks it is clear Fox’s injury is changing the way he’s playing.

“Look, I know De’Aaron Fox is playing on a high ankle sprain that normally, in the regular season, he’s probably sitting (with),” he said. “He goes four of 15 (in Game 5).”

Additionally, Harper appears to still be dealing with the adductor injury he picked up in Game 2.

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When talking before Game 6, the Spurs’ star rookie revealed that he’s doing everything he can to feel better.

“Feel good, better yesterday, getting better,” Harper said. “Just trying to progress, get better every day, and just try to get wins.”

Johnson told reporters before Game 6 that the defense of the Thunder has slowed down the not-100% Harper, but that it hasn’t fully stopped his impact.

“For the most part, I give a lot of acknowledgement to what OKC is doing, and Dylan’s had some really good moments as well,” the Spurs coach said. “When he can be aggressive, it’s very impactful.”

As for the Thunder, they will be without Ajay Mitchell for Game 6, as Jalen Williams was upgraded to available shortly before tipoff.

It’s a must-win game for the Spurs to keep their season alive, and luckily for them, despite Fox and Harper reportedly still dealing with their respective injuries, they’ll have a full roster for Game 6.