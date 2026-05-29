Victor Wembanyama, Spurs Get Major Opportunity Before Game 7 After OKC Development

Victor Wembanyama‘s path to the NBA Finals became a little clearer Friday. Just one day before Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals, the Oklahoma City Thunder ruled out All-Star forward Jalen Williams with a hamstring injury, removing one of the Spurs’ toughest two-way challenges in a winner-take-all showdown.

ESPN insider Shams Charania reported Friday that Williams will miss Saturday night’s winner-take-all showdown against the Spurs because of the hamstring injury that has plagued him throughout the series.

The development comes less than 48 hours after San Antonio forced a decisive Game 7 with a dominant 118-91 victory over the defending NBA champions in Game 6.

Spurs Gain Edge as Thunder Lose Key Star

Williams has been one of Oklahoma City’s most important players throughout its championship run, serving as the team’s second offensive option behind two-time NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

His absence leaves an already shorthanded Thunder squad without one of its top scorers, defenders and playmakers in a game that will determine who advances to the NBA Finals against the New York Knicks.

The news is even more significant considering Oklahoma City will also remain without guard Ajay Mitchell, who has been sidelined since suffering a quad injury earlier in the series.

That leaves Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, Alex Caruso, Jared McCain and Isaiah Hartenstein carrying an even heavier burden against a Spurs team that has won three of the last four meetings between the clubs.

Victor Wembanyama Continues Dominant Playoff Run

The timing could not be better for San Antonio as Wembanyama enters Game 7 playing some of the best basketball of his young career.

The 7-foot-4 superstar delivered another signature performance in Game 6, finishing with 28 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks while leading the Spurs to a blowout victory that evened the series.

Wembanyama has been at the center of all three San Antonio victories in the Western Conference Finals.

He joined franchise legends David Robinson and Tim Duncan as the only Spurs players to record at least five games of 25 points and 10 rebounds in a single postseason.

“Just got to fight that all the time and put your backs against the wall,” Wembanyama said after Game 6. “It feels like it’s the best opportunity to be able to play.”

Dylan Harper, Spurs Embrace Game 7 Opportunity

The Spurs have repeatedly responded when facing adversity throughout this postseason, and rookie guard Dylan Harper said the team welcomes the challenge of another win-or-go-home game.

“I think there’s been a lot of legendary Game 7s and I feel like we’re a group that wants to be a part of that,” Harper said. “We’re going to go out there swinging. No matter what, we’re just going to leave it all on the table.”

Harper, who overcame an adductor injury early in the series, added 18 points in Game 6, while Stephon Castle scored 17 and Devin Vassell contributed 12 points as San Antonio overwhelmed Oklahoma City with its defense.

The Spurs held the Thunder scoreless for nearly eight minutes during a decisive third-quarter stretch and limited Gilgeous-Alexander to just 15 points on 6-of-18 shooting.

Now, with Williams officially sidelined and Mitchell still unavailable, San Antonio heads to Oklahoma City with a chance to complete an upset of the defending champions and reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 2014.

For Wembanyama and the Spurs, the path just became a little clearer.