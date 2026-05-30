Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama Gets LeBron, Steph Praise Before Game 7

The Western Conference Finals comes down to one game. Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs head to Oklahoma City on Saturday for Game 7 against the Thunder, with a trip to the NBA Finals on the line.

Before the biggest game of Wembanyama’s young career, former NBA forward Richard Jefferson had something to say about the Spurs star.

Jefferson’s Bold Take on Wemby

Speaking on the Road Trippin Show, Jefferson placed Wembanyama in the same breath as three of the greatest players in NBA history when describing what he looks like at his peak.

“He’s a Shaq, he’s a Bron, he’s a Steph from three when he gets going,” Jefferson said, adding that when Wembanyama reaches that level, even watching from the couch feels as helpless as being the defender on the floor.

The comparison is not about playing style. Jefferson was describing the feeling of helplessness that the all-time greats create. Shaquille O’Neal‘s interior dominance. LeBron James‘ ability to carry a team. Stephen Curry‘s perimeter gravity. Jefferson argued Wembanyama can bring all three dimensions depending on the night.

The numbers from this postseason back it up. Wembanyama has averaged 28.2 points, 11 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game. In Game 6, he put up 28 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks and two steals in just 28 minutes, becoming the first Spur ever to post 25 points, 10 rebounds, multiple steals and multiple blocks in an elimination game.

Richard Jefferson says Wemby is currently the one human being on the planet, that when he is at his peak there is no human that can do anything about it: “He’s a Shaq, he’s a Bron, he’s a Steph from three when he gets going we’re all watching. I’m as helpless sitting on my couch… https://t.co/fpP4cK3euY pic.twitter.com/MPyI1Z4tCB — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) May 29, 2026

What Game 7 Holds

The series has been one of the great playoff matchups in recent memory. A double-overtime classic in Game 1. Spurs comebacks. Thunder adjustments. The series has gone the full distance and now comes down to one game in OKC.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander offers consistent brilliance on the other side. Jefferson acknowledged that. But his argument was that Wembanyama possesses a game-breaking ceiling that can make any defensive scheme feel irrelevant on any given night.

Game 7 is the ultimate stage for that kind of player.

Final Word for the Spurs

Jefferson put Wembanyama alongside Shaq, LeBron, and Curry. That is about as strong as a comparison gets.

Game 7 is the moment to prove it. Oklahoma City awaits.