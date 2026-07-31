Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama Gets Big News After $252 Million Contract Extension

The San Antonio Spurs are still licking their wounds after suffering a crushing defeat in the 2026 NBA Finals at the hands of the New York Knicks, but there’s no hiding from the fact that the future is bright for this team. With Victor Wembanyama leading the way, the Spurs seem set to be a championship contender for years to come.

Wembanyama already committed his long-term future to San Antonio this offseason, as he signed a massive four-year, $252 million contract extension with the team. As it turns out, that won’t be the only deal Wembanyama signs before the 2026-27 campaign, as he has reportedly agreed to a long-term contract with Nike.

Victor Wembanyama Signs Long-Term Contract Extension with Nike

Wembanyama entered the pros as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, and he faced sky-high expectations right away. Standing at 7’4, Wembanyama is tall enough to dominate in the paint on both ends of the court, but he is also agile enough to create shots for himself at all three levels of the floor, making him an anomaly.

It took Wembanyama a while to fully get himself off the ground, but he managed to show what he’s capable of in the 2025-26 campaign. In 64 games, Wembanyama averaged 25 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. He also led the league in blocks per game (3.1) for the third-straight year, which helped him take home the first Defensive Player of the Year Award of his young career.

There’s no doubt that Wembanyama is the face of San Antonio, but he is also set to become the face of Nike, according to reports. Wembanyama has signed a long-term contract extension with the popular sports apparel company that will see him have his own signature shoe line developed in the near future.

“San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama has signed a new long-term contract extension with Nike — including a new signature shoe line, per sources,” Shams Charania of ESPN reported in a post on X. “After 3 NBA seasons, Wembanyama has run to the Finals, MVP finalist season, Defensive Player of the Year, max deal and a signature shoe.”

Victor Wembanyama Cashes in Again This Offseason with Nike Deal

Signature shoe deals are only given to the best of the best, but even then, it’s no surprise that such a big honor has been bestowed on Wembanyama. He’s already proven himself to be arguably the best two-way player in the league, and he’s still only 22 years old. For as good as he is, there’s another level that Wembanyama figures to be able to take his game to.

After coming up just short in the Finals, Wembanyama is likely going to be solely focused on finding a way to get the Spurs over the hump in the 2026-27 campaign. Off the court, though, he will be able to focus on this unique project with Nike that will help solidify him as one of the biggest names in the world of basketball.