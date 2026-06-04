Why Victor Wembanyama is ‘Not Worried’ After Spurs Game 1 Loss to Knicks in NBA Finals

To say that San Antonio Spurs star center Victor Wembanyama isn’t worried about the fact that his team dropped the first game of the 2026 NBA Finals to the New York Knicks might be an understatement.

Despite holding a lead throughout much of the contest, the Spurs were outscored by 10 points in the fourth quarter and ultimately lost the game, 105-95.

Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama Expresses Supreme Confidence After Game 1 Loss to Knicks

After the game, Wembanyama expressed supreme confidence in his team’s ability to respond in the series. The way he sees it, he played pretty poorly in Game 1, and if he’s able to play better in the second game, and beyond, the Spurs should be fine.

Wembanyama finished with 26 points and 12 rebounds in 38 minutes in Game 1, but he shot just 6-of-21 from the floor.

“We’ve been down in a series before, never in the Finals, obviously,” Wembanyama said. “But I’m not kicking myself about anything, really. … I’m not worried in the slightest.”

Wembanyama thinks that New York’s playoff experienced helped them down the stretch in Game 1. But, he doesn’t think that the loss necessitates any major changes for the Spurs. He simply thinks they need to play better, and he’s optimistic that they will.

“After that, that’s an experienced team. They know how to play with momentum. We had the momentum until late in that game. That’s why I said we let that one go. It’s almost not like I have anything to figure out. It’s almost like I have to play normal, not even good [in Game 2],” Wembanyama said.

“It’s just [about] doing the right things enough. When we play bad, when I play bad, is when we shoot ourselves in the foot. This is why I’m not worried. We’re going to be so much better. I’m going to be so much better.”

The Spurs won’t have long to dwell on their Game 1 loss to the Knicks, as they’ll be right back in action for Game 2 on Wednesday night.

Look for the Spurs to make a concerted effort to get Wembanyama going early in that game. When the league’s reigning Defensive Player of the Year gets off to a strong start on the offensive end, things tend to open up for the rest of the Spurs players.

Obviously, the Spurs don’t want to head to New York for Games 3 and 4 of the series down 0-2.