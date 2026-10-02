Victor Wembanyama Rips LeBron, Athletes For Sports Betting Endorsements

Victor Wembanyama is not a fan of pro athletes partnering with sports betting companies.

Speaking with reporters this week, Wembanyama said that he would “never” sign an endorsement with sports betting companies and that he detests such partnerships.

“Absolutely not,” the San Antonio Spurs center said when asked if he would ever sign a deal with a sports betting company. “I would never do that. Honestly, I think it’s very sad to see some players promote it.”

Wemby admitted he used to be more money-driven. Now, he only signs partnership deals with companies that align with his values.

“I refused [a lot of] money. Much more than I have made,” the Frenchman said. “Now, I want to promote things that have a good impact and a good influence in the world. [I partner] with who I can share messages with, and values.”

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year added that as a public figure, he wants to use his influence positively.

“[Pro athletes] earn millions and millions, but that is not our biggest strength. Our biggest strength is inspiring. We can inspire in a good way or a bad way. I want to inspire in a good way. That’s the strongest thing I can do.”

Wemby Shades LeBron For Promoting Sports Betting

Although he didn’t name-drop the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, Wembanyama’s comments feel like a subtle jab at LeBron James, who inked a lucrative deal with Polymarket this summer.

James will earn $15 million per year through an endorsement deal with Polymarket, the prediction market company. Front Office Sports first reported the salary figure on September 16, 2026, citing sources familiar with the agreement.

The lucrative deal is nearly four times more than the roughly $3.9 million he is expected to make from the Sixers during the 2026-27 season. Philadelphia signed James to a two-year, $8 million contract in July 2026.

The four-time MVP is the first athlete to sign an endorsement deal with Polymarket, per The Athletic.

Polymarket is a prediction market platform where users trade contracts tied to real-world events, including politics, sports and other outcomes.

It is also worth noting that LeBron previously signed a deal with a traditional gambling company, DraftKings, in 2024 that expired earlier this summer in 2026. At the time, the company told For The Win he would “focus” on football picks as an endorser. Following league rules, now with Polymarket, he must continue endorse the product for other sports like football and never basketball.

Still, after a slew of players (Malik Beasley, Terry Rozier and Johntay Porter) and coaches (Chauncey Billups, Damon Jones and Ed Davis) were investigated for their alleged roles in gambling schemes, it is a bit surprising to see James openly partner with a sports betting company.

LeBron previously discussed how sports betting has negatively impacted the sport.

“I mean, it’s weird that some of our regular fans that love the game kind of only care about a parlay now,” he said, per the Los Angeles Times. “I guess that’s the word everybody is using. It’s kind of taken some of the integrity out of the game because people are kind of really only caring about the betting.”