Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama Gets Called Out by NBA Legend After Loss

The San Antonio Spurs find themselves in a difficult position after dropping the first two games of the 2026 NBA Finals to the New York Knicks. Friday’s 105-104 loss at home gave New York a 2-0 series lead and extended the Knicks’ playoff winning streak to 13 games.

Victor Wembanyama finished Game 2 with 29 points, nine rebounds and four blocks, but the Spurs were unable to close out a game they briefly led in the final minute. The loss leaves San Antonio facing a historic challenge as the series shifts to Madison Square Garden.

Following the game, Wembanyama discussed his late-game struggles and admitted he was still searching for answers. His comments later drew criticism from NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal during ESPN’s “Inside the NBA.”

Shaquille O’Neal Criticizes Victor Wembanyama’s Postgame Comments

Shaq calls out Wemby for saying ‘things got blurry’ in his post game interview: “As the leader you should probably say ‘it’s on me.’ Don’t say things are blurry. If I’m anybody on the NYK, I’m coming at his head. That sounds like he’s flustered. As that guy on that team, you… https://t.co/HGy67wt0YL pic.twitter.com/RoW6eqrYVM — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) June 6, 2026

Wembanyama took responsibility after Game 2, particularly for the late turnover that helped swing the game in New York’s favor.

“I threw that one away. I messed up,” Wembanyama said after the loss. “We didn’t play great as a team. We needed to win that game. This game was ours.”

The Spurs star also spoke about his overall performance and state of mind during the Finals.

“I’m still very blurry, and that’s the whole problem,” Wembanyama said. “I need to have more poise, more control over the game.”

Those comments became a topic of discussion on ESPN’s “Inside the NBA.”

When asked what he disliked about Wembanyama’s remarks, O’Neal responded directly.

“First of all, as a leader, you should probably say it’s on me, but don’t say things are blurry,” O’Neal said. “If I’m anybody on the New York Knicks, I’m coming at his head on Monday.”

O’Neal continued by expressing concern about how the statement could be interpreted.

“I don’t even know what I mean, but it sounds like he’s, like Chuck said, like he’s flustered,” O’Neal said. “And you can’t be flustered at this.”

Kenny Smith suggested that Wembanyama may have simply been acknowledging a lack of focus.

“Well, I think the term, I don’t know, I took it this way, when he said it’s blurry, that he wasn’t focused, and he needed to be more focused,” Smith said.

O’Neal remained unconvinced.

“Okay, well, don’t say that either,” O’Neal said. “Don’t say blurry.”

Victor Wembanyama and Spurs Face Historic Challenge

The criticism comes at a pivotal moment in the series.

The Knicks have won both games in San Antonio and now return home with a commanding advantage. New York is also making history along the way.

The Knicks became just the second team in NBA history to win 13 consecutive games in a single postseason, joining the 2016-17 Golden State Warriors. They have also tied the 2000-01 Los Angeles Lakers for the longest road winning streak in a single postseason with eight straight victories.

Meanwhile, the Spurs are battling history.

No team in NBA Finals history has ever recovered after losing the first two games of a Finals series at home. Since 1984, teams that lost the first two games of a seven-game playoff series at home have gone just 4-27 overall, and none have completed a comeback in the Finals.

Despite the situation, Wembanyama remains confident.

“Am I going to regret it? Yes, of course,” he said about his late turnover. “Am I going to use that to fuel me and to fuel us next game? Absolutely.”

The 22-year-old also believes improvement, not panic, is the answer.

“It’s almost not like I have anything to figure out,” Wembanyama said after Game 1. “It’s almost like I have to play normal, not even good.”

With Games 3 and 4 set for Madison Square Garden, the Spurs now need a response to keep their championship hopes alive. Wembanyama remains the centerpiece of that effort, but after two losses and growing outside scrutiny, all eyes will be on how he responds in New York.