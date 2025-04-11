St. Joseph’s Rasheer Fleming Enters NBA Draft

Saint Joseph University’s star forward Rasheer Fleming has declared for the 2025 NBA Draft, as reported by ESPN’s Jonathan Givony.

Fleming’s agents, Rich Paul and Lucas Newton of Klutch Sports, confirmed that the soon-to-be former Saint Joseph Hawk is NBA-bound. Projected as a late first round prospect, Fleming is a unique athlete in college basketball.

Fleming was among the most improved athletes in the NCAA this season, as the now 20 year old forward has improved steadily throughout his collegiate career. In his junior year, Fleming posted career highs of 14.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, and tied a career high of 1.5 blocks as he led the Hawks to an NIT tournament appearance.

Fleming is a rare athlete, as he’s shown the ability to be an interior presence and space the floor. Fleming used his 6’9″ and 240 lb frame to become a great rim runner and finish in the paint, but also spaced the floor, shooting an impressive 39% from three-point range. Fleming holds the distinction of being the only player in NCAA basketball this season to throw down 60+ dunks and make over 40+ three pointers.

The former Hawk finds himself in a stacked 2025 NBA draft. Fleming’s size and skillset are reminiscent of former NBA forward Al Harrington, who contributed to winning as a high motor utility forward to added a nightly 14 points and 7 rebounds. As Fleming’s game matures, he could enjoy a long career as a forward/center in the NBA.

Saint Joseph’s Rasheer Fleming has declared for the 2025 NBA Draft, and expect his name to be called on June 25-26 in New York.