Former Toronto Raptors Guard Leaving NBA to Play in Spain: Report

After four seasons in the NBA, former Toronto Raptors guard A.J. Lawson will reportedly leave the NBA to play in the Liga ACB in Spain.

According to Spanish journalist Chema de Lucas, Saski Baskonia has agreed to a deal with Lawson, who played for the Raptors in the past two seasons.

“BREAKING: Saski Baskonia has secured the signing of A.J. Lawson, a 26-year-old, 1.98m Canadian shooting guard who holds a Jamaican passport and has 107 games of NBA experience,” de Lucas tweeted in Spanish.

The club has yet to make the move official, but it seems like Lawson is the latest NBA player to take his talents to Europe. There has been an influx of young players leaving the biggest league in the world to gain more experience overseas.

Baskonia are the reigning Copa Del Rey champions in Spain. They have won the Liga ACB four times, with their latest in 2020. Lawson will join several fellow former NBA players on the roster, like Markus Howard, Kobi Simmons, Rodions Kurucs and Chris Duarte.

A.J. Lawson’s Career

After three seasons at the University of South Carolina, A.J. Lawson declared for the NBA draft in 2021. He turned pro and played for the College Park Skyhawks in the NBA G League. He was signed by the Minnesota Timberwolves a year later on a two-way contract.

Lawson played just one game for the Timberwolves as a rookie before getting waived early in the 2022-23 NBA season. He joined the Dallas Mavericks on a two-way deal, spending one and a half seasons with them.

In 56 games for Dallas, Lawson averaged 3.4 points and 1.3 rebounds in 7.4 minutes per game. He signed with the Toronto Raptors in December 2024, playing a total of 50 games in two seasons. He averaged 6.7 points and 2.6 rebounds per game.

Lawson was much better in the NBA G League last season, putting up 20.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.0 steal per game on his way to the All-NBA G League Second Team. His performances for the Raptors 905 earned him a standard contract in April.

Toronto Raptors This Offseason

The Toronto Raptors are coming off their first playoff appearance since 2022. They pushed the Cleveland Cavaliers to the limit before losing Game 7 on the road. They didn’t make a huge splash in free agency but pulled off one of the most surprising trades of the summer.

The Raptors agreed to acquire Kawhi Leonard from the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for Brandon Ingram and Gradey Dick. The trade is currently on hold until the NBA drops their verdict on the Clippers’ alleged involvement in salary circumvention.

Aside from the Leonard trade, the Raptors signed Kyle Anderson in free agency and brought back Alijah Martin on a two-way contract. They also lost Sandro Mamukelashvili to the Los Angeles Lakers.