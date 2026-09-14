Raptors Get Bad News About Kawhi Leonard Trade With The Clippers

The Toronto Raptors could be waiting a little longer to officially onboard Kawhi Leonard to the team for the upcoming 2026-2027 NBA season.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Los Angeles Clippers have yet to determine who will be the team’s interim governor, who would oversee the front office operations, including trades.

This comes after the Clippers front office faces suspensions from the NBA, such as billionaire team owner Steve Ballmer, who has been banned from all league and team activities for one year; President of Business Operations Gillian Zucker has been suspended without pay for one year; and President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank received a six-month suspension without pay.

“The Clippers still haven’t determined who will serve as the franchise’s interim governor, I’m told, as the league convenes its Board of Governors meetings in New York City tomorrow,” Fischer posted on X. “Steve Ballmer will not attend while he accepts the NBA’s suspension and other penalties.”

The Clippers still haven’t determined who will serve as the franchise’s interim governor, I’m told, as the league convenes its Board of Governors meetings in New York City tomorrow. Steve Ballmer will not attend while he accepts the NBA’s suspension and other penalties. https://t.co/WTuIjowFXv — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) September 14, 2026

Kawhi Leonard Move To Raptors Remains in Limbo

The Kawhi Leonard trade to the Raptors remained unofficial nearly two weeks after the NBA revealed its punishment to the Clippers following the salary cap circumvention scandal involving Leonard, his business associates, external companies tied to the Clippers, and the team’s front office.

The teams agreed to the trade two months ago, while the NBA was still investigating the scandal.

In the original agreed-upon trade framework, the Raptors will receive Leonard in exchange for Brandon Ingram, shooting guard Gradey Dick, unprotected first-round draft picks in 2031 and 2033, second-round picks in 2030 and 2033, and a 2027 first-round pick swap.

Financially, the Raptors are utilizing an expanded trade exception to absorb Leonard’s $50.3 million salary for the 2026-27 season. However, they have to wait for the deal to be finalized on both sides.

The Raptors proactively placed a hold on the trade in July to avoid absorbing any potential league discipline, but the league finally handed down its ruling on September 3, 2026.

Clippers Break Silence On NBA Punishments

The LA Clippers have broken their silence after the NBA punished their franchise two weeks ago.

According to team owner Steve Ballmer, the team will be complying with the NBA’s decision, expressing regret for what transpired but continuing to stand by earlier claims.

“This has been a very difficult time for everybody associated with the Clippers, and for that, I have sincere regrets,” the Clippers statement read. “I want to apologize to our fans, employees, and my fellow NBA team owners for the distraction and distress this matter has caused, for which I accept responsibility as principal owner.”

“We are committing to put this chapter behind us. We have communicated to the NBA that we are complying with the penalties assessed by the league, have paid the fine, and are moving forward.”

“The challenges ahead of us are significant, but so is our resolve. We will continue to build our team and invest in our community. The confidence of our fans is our priority. With our talented roster, outstanding staff and clear vision, I am certain that we will compete at the highest level and be an organization our fans can be proud of.”

For now, eyes remain on the Clippers as they look to finalize the Leonard deal with the Raptors.