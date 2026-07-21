Raptors Proposed to Land De’Aaron Fox in 3-Team Kyrie Irving Blockbuster Trade

The Toronto Raptors aren’t always the biggest players in the offseason in terms of trade. However, after a largely decent 2025-26 season by the franchise’s standards, the front office is reportedly pursuing a roster makeover.

The Raptors made a first postseason appearance since 2022 and would be looking to build on that high note. While a return for Kawhi Leonard had fans excited, that appears to have taken a backseat (for now).

Toronto’s offseason plans could still be in motion with a proposed three-team trade that lands the franchise frontcourt reinforcements.

In the hypothetical trade, the San Antonio Spurs get Kyrie Irving and Caleb Martin from the Dallas Mavericks.

The Raptors get De’Aaron Fox from San Antonio and Klay Thompson from Dallas.

The Mavericks get Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett and Jakob Poeltl from Toronto alongside first-round picks in 2029 and 2030 and second-round picks in 2028 and 2030.

A lot is going on with this proposal and it would mainly hinge on the availability of Irving for a trade. The Mavs are reportedly holding firm on the star guard this offseason.

Raptors Engage in Multi-Team Trade to Land De’Aaron Fox and Klay

In this proposal, the Raptors would be clearing a significant salary cap to accommodate the incoming players, with the centerpiece being Fox.

Fox signed a massive four-year $229 million contract last summer, which makes his deal cap-heavy in the long run. The Raptors would look to avoid any luxury tax penalties in taking him on, as his cap hit for 2026-27 is approximately $49.5 million.

To match this, the Raptors’ highest significant deal aside from Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram is Quickley, whose upcoming salary is $32.5 million. Adding Barrett and Poeltl helps create a decent enough space to fit Fox as well as Thompson.

Thompson is on an expiring deal in Dallas; he would be an unrestricted free agent next summer, which makes him a tradable asset this offseason.

New Direction for Toronto Under Scottie Barnes

Ingram’s future in Toronto is not solid, having been reportedly used as a chip for Leonard’s acquisition. Moving these stars as well in the trade proposal would indicate a new and fresh look team for the Raptors heading into 2026-27.

While the outgoings are valuable, they may not have fit perfectly in an elevated playoff push. The Raptors bowed out in the first round this year, although they fought hard to take eventual conference finalists the Cleveland Cavaliers to seven games.

What was noticeable in that playoff series was a lack of experience coupled with a poor showing from leading scorer Ingram. This, in large part, has prompted their strong pursuit of a change.

With Barnes, who made his second All-Star appearance and first All-Defensive Team this past season, the Raptors have a solid foundation to build on.

The addition of Fox would inject secondary scoring and creation. Thompson brings veteran experience and, well, some of the greatest 3-point shooting the league has ever seen. No, he’s not Warriors Klay — that guy used to score 60 points on a number of dribbles he could count on one hand! — but he’s still productive in his mid-30s.