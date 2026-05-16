Drake Fires at DeMar DeRozan With Brutal Raptors Ring Bar

Drake’s latest album rollout quickly turned into one of the biggest talking points in music and sports culture. The Toronto superstar released three albums in the same day, but one line from “National Treasure” on Iceman immediately grabbed NBA fans’ attention because of who it targeted.

This time, Drake aimed directly at former Toronto Raptors star DeMar DeRozan.

The bar referenced Toronto’s decision to move on from DeRozan in the blockbuster trade that brought Kawhi Leonard to the Raptors before the franchise won its first NBA championship in 2019, CFBN reports. Drake’s lyrics framed the deal as validation that the organization made the right move.

“We must’ve been dealin’ the spur of the moment / Kawhi did we think you could get us a ring?” Drake rapped before referencing Spurs coach Gregg Popovich sending Toronto “a real one from Daygo.”

“We must’ve been dealin’ the spur of the moment

Kawhi did we think you could get us a ring?

They braggin’ ’bout how you went home, the f**k are they on?

Crodie, we threw ’em away

G Pop sent us a real one from Daygo

And next thing you knew, we was throwing parades.”

The lyrics instantly sparked reactions online because Drake rarely delivers direct sports-related shots this personal, especially toward someone who once shared a close relationship with him during DeRozan’s Raptors years.

At one point, Drake and DeRozan represented two of the most recognizable faces connected to Toronto basketball culture. Drake served as the Raptors’ global ambassador while DeRozan emerged as the franchise centerpiece during multiple playoff runs. That relationship eventually shifted after DeRozan aligned publicly with fellow Compton native Kendrick Lamar during Lamar’s high-profile feud with Drake.

Drake and DeRozan Relationship Crumbles

The tension between the two became increasingly public over the last year.

DeRozan appeared in Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” video and attended Lamar’s “The Pop Out” concert in Los Angeles during the height of the rap battle. Drake later addressed the fallout during Vince Carter’s jersey retirement ceremony in Toronto in November 2024.

During the broadcast, Drake said if the Raptors ever honored DeRozan with a banner, he would “go up there and pull it down myself.”

That comment already hinted the relationship had moved far beyond subtle tension. “National Treasure” pushed things even further by attacking DeRozan’s basketball legacy in Toronto directly.

Ironically, several figures tied to the Raptors still publicly supported Drake’s latest release despite the DeRozan mention. Former Raptors guard Kyle Lowry shared the Iceman cover on Instagram shortly after the project dropped. The Raptors’ official social media account also posted an image of Drake’s courtside seats frozen in ice with the caption “FROZE THE CITY.”

The reaction added another layer to the situation given Lowry and DeRozan’s longtime friendship during their years together in Toronto.

LeBron James Also Caught Strays on ‘Iceman’

DeRozan was not the only NBA figure Drake targeted on the album.

Another leaked track, “1 AM in Albany,” appeared to take aim at LeBron James after James publicly showed support for Kendrick Lamar during their feud. James attended Lamar’s Los Angeles concert and was seen celebrating to “Not Like Us,” which many fans viewed as a turning point in Drake’s relationship with the NBA superstar.

“I shouldn’t even be shocked to see you in that arena, because you always made your career off of switching teams up,” Drake rapped before adding another line referencing “23 & me.”

The lyrics immediately dominated social media discussion because Drake and James previously maintained a strong public friendship for years.

Now, Iceman has turned several of Drake’s former sports relationships into lyrical targets. And judging from the immediate reaction online, fans already expect responses, whether through interviews, social media, or possibly even more music.