Toronto Raptors Get Closer To Kawhi Leonard After Latest Good News

The Toronto Raptors should be rejoicing as they are now getting closer to welcoming back Kawhi Leonard, the player who led them to their first-ever NBA championship in 2019.

In the latest news released by ESPN’s Braxton Holmes, the league found no evidence that Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer funneled money to Kawhi Leonard through sponsors to bypass the salary cap.

“The NBA has found no evidence showing LA Clippers owner Steve Ballmer funneled money through team sponsors to pay Kawhi Leonard in order to circumvent the salary cap, according to three people with knowledge of discussions between the two sides in recent days,” Holmes, in collaboration with NBA insiders Ramona Shelbourne and Shams Charania, reported.

As a result, the NBA is now only looking at how the team introduced Leonard to team sponsors and how it could be a violation of the salary cap based on the league rules.

“Instead, the NBA is focused on whether the team’s introduction of Leonard to team sponsors constitutes a violation of the league’s rules prohibiting salary cap circumvention, two of the sources said,” Holmes wrote.

“The league is examining whether the Clippers are guilty of “failure to supervise” employees, though it’s unclear what specific rule the team would have violated or what the penalties would be, two of the sources said.”

According to the same ESPN report, punishments could revolve around Leonard paying restitution for potential benefits from the Clippers, such as travel and lodging.

However, it is worth noting that the NBA has yet to release its official resolution. Shortly after ESPN published its article, NBA spokesperson noted “significant inaccuracies” which could still swing the result of the investigation.

Toronto Raptors Near Finalizing Kawhi Leonard Deal

The new report is a major step for the Raptors’ chase to get Leonard.

Last month, the Raptors agreed to trade Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, future first-round picks in 2031 and 2033, a 2027 pick swap, and two second-round picks to the Clippers for Leonard.

The Raptors can also heave a sigh of relief after rumors of the investigation dragging on past 2027 without much resolution in sight gave the team some grim expectations about the possibility of pulling off the Leonard trade.

The NBA has been investigating the Clippers and Leonard about potential salary cap circumvention over the past 11 months.

They are looking at whether the Clippers helped Leonard secure undisclosed, multimillion-dollar endorsement deals with team sponsors like Daktronics, a company that designs and manufactures electronic scoreboards, massive LED video displays, digital billboards, and audio-visual control systems used in the Clippers’ Intuit Dome, and Aspiration, a now-defunct tree-planting company.

Toronto Raptors Parade A Solid Core Once Kawhi Leonard Trade Becomes Official

The Toronto Raptors would be parading a new-look crew that could contend in the Eastern Conference once the Kawhi Leonard trade becomes official.

Once completed, it creates a star-studded core featuring Leonard, Scottie Barnes, and RJ Barrett. They would also have valuable point guard Immanuel Quickley, Jakob Poeltl, Jamal Shead, Ja’Kobe Walter, Jaden Bradley, and Collin Murray-Boyles.

Leonard, a two-time NBA champion and two-time Finals MVP, and the Raptors are reportedly expected to structure a two-year contract extension worth roughly $124 million that would tie him to the franchise through the 2028-2029 season.

For now, the team waits until the landscape around Leonard and the Clippers gets clearer as they look to finally have him before the start of training camp.