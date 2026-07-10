Toronto Raptors Receive Good News From LA Clippers About Kawhi Leonard Trade

The Toronto Raptors received some encouraging news from the LA Clippers about landing Kawhi Leonard after the agreed-upon trade was put in limbo.

According to NBA insider Brian Windhorst of ESPN, the Clippers are still eager to pull off the Leonard trade to the Raptors, considering the draft assets they are getting from the deal with Toronto.

“The Clippers still want to do this trade badly they’re getting a whole bunch of draft capital in this deal,” Windhorst said in ESPN’s Get Up.

In the initial deal, the Clippers would receive Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, unprotected first-round picks in 2031 and 2033, a 2027 first-round pick swap, and second-round picks in 2030 and 2033.

The Raptors would then get a 35-year-old Leonard, who is willing to sign an extension with the team to potentially retire in Toronto.

However, Windhorst added that the deal could be restructured depending on the resolution of the NBA’s investigation into the Clippers, Leonard, and Aspiration scandal.

“The Raptors, in their statement yesterday, said they were eager to want this trade to happen, but if Kawhi Leonard faces a real penalty here, we could see the trade terms reopened, and I think that’s what the Raptors are trying to protect themselves,” Windhorst said.

The Deal Is Pending Until The NBA Finishes Its Investigation

The deal is frozen pending an NBA investigation into whether the Clippers circumvented the salary cap by funneling off-the-books money to Leonard through a now-bankrupt endorsement partner called Aspiration.

The league is reviewing whether Clippers owner Steve Ballmer used the company to funnel money to Leonard, who has been with LA since 2019. The Clippers deny any wrongdoing and claim they were victims of fraud committed by Aspiration’s founders.

Because of the ongoing investigation, the Raptors’ ownership group does not want to risk inheriting potential penalties that could come from Leonard’s contract.

Toronto Raptors Are Still Eager To Get Kawhi Leonard

In a statement released on Thursday, following Shams Charania’s report that the Leonard trade is on hold, the Raptors expressed that they are still very interested in having Leonard on board for next season.

For now, they have to wait for the ruling of the league as they wrap up their investigation.

“The NBA league office informed us that as a result of the ongoing investigation involving the Clippers, we would assume the risk of any potential outcome of the investigation impacting Kawhi,” the team said in a statement. “In light of this, we will wait until the league’s investigation is complete.”

“The Raptors remain eager to bring Kawhi back to Toronto and look forward to a swift resolution for our players, our organization, and our fans,” the team added.

Leonard led the Raptors to the 2019 NBA championship, the team’s first-ever NBA title. Leonard then signed with the Clippers just a month later, playing with the LA squad for the next seven years.

Leonard is coming off an impressive season with the Clippers, where he averaged 27.9 points in 65 games to be named to the All-NBA Second Team.

If he plays with the Raptors next season, he would join a youth-laden core led by Scottie Barnes.