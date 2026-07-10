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Toronto Raptors Receive Good News From LA Clippers About Kawhi Leonard Trade

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INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 23: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Los Angeles Clippers in action against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Intuit Dome on March 23, 2025 in Inglewood, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The Toronto Raptors received some encouraging news from the LA Clippers about landing Kawhi Leonard after the agreed-upon trade was put in limbo. 

According to NBA insider Brian Windhorst of ESPN, the Clippers are still eager to pull off the Leonard trade to the Raptors, considering the draft assets they are getting from the deal with Toronto. 

“The Clippers still want to do this trade badly they’re getting a whole bunch of draft capital in this deal,” Windhorst said in ESPN’s Get Up. 

In the initial deal, the Clippers would receive Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, unprotected first-round picks in 2031 and 2033, a 2027 first-round pick swap, and second-round picks in 2030 and 2033.

The Raptors would then get a 35-year-old Leonard, who is willing to sign an extension with the team to potentially retire in Toronto. 

However, Windhorst added that the deal could be restructured depending on the resolution of the NBA’s investigation into the Clippers, Leonard, and Aspiration scandal. 

“The Raptors, in their statement yesterday, said they were eager to want this trade to happen, but if Kawhi Leonard faces a real penalty here, we could see the trade terms reopened, and I think that’s what the Raptors are trying to protect themselves,” Windhorst said. 

The Deal Is Pending Until The NBA Finishes Its Investigation

Los Angeles Clippers v Toronto Raptors

GettyTAMPA, FLORIDA – MAY 11: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clipperslooks to pass during a game against the Toronto Raptors at Amalie Arena on May 11, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The deal is frozen pending an NBA investigation into whether the Clippers circumvented the salary cap by funneling off-the-books money to Leonard through a now-bankrupt endorsement partner called Aspiration. 

The league is reviewing whether Clippers owner Steve Ballmer used the company to funnel money to Leonard, who has been with LA since 2019. The Clippers deny any wrongdoing and claim they were victims of fraud committed by Aspiration’s founders.

Because of the ongoing investigation, the Raptors’ ownership group does not want to risk inheriting potential penalties that could come from Leonard’s contract.

Toronto Raptors Are Still Eager To Get Kawhi Leonard

2019 NBA Finals - Game Six

GettyOAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 13: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Toronto Raptors celebrates his teams win over the Golden State Warriors in Game Six to win the 2019 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 13, 2019 in Oakland, California.  (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

In a statement released on Thursday, following Shams Charania’s report that the Leonard trade is on hold, the Raptors expressed that they are still very interested in having Leonard on board for next season. 

For now, they have to wait for the ruling of the league as they wrap up their investigation. 

“The NBA league office informed us that as a result of the ongoing investigation involving the Clippers, we would assume the risk of any potential outcome of the investigation impacting Kawhi,” the team said in a statement. “In light of this, we will wait until the league’s investigation is complete.”

“The Raptors remain eager to bring Kawhi back to Toronto and look forward to a swift resolution for our players, our organization, and our fans,” the team added. 

Leonard led the Raptors to the 2019 NBA championship, the team’s first-ever NBA title. Leonard then signed with the Clippers just a month later, playing with the LA squad for the next seven years. 

Leonard is coming off an impressive season with the Clippers, where he averaged 27.9 points in 65 games to be named to the All-NBA Second Team.

If he plays with the Raptors next season, he would join a youth-laden core led by Scottie Barnes

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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Toronto Raptors Receive Good News From LA Clippers About Kawhi Leonard Trade

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