Good News Emerges As Kawhi Leonard Returns To Toronto Raptors

Kawhi Leonard’s return to the Toronto Raptors was finally official on Monday after the league approved the trade with the Los Angeles Clippers.



This comes two months after the Raptors and Clippers agreed to ship Leonard back to Toronto in exchange for Brandon Ingram, guard-forward Gradey Dick, two unprotected future first-round draft picks (2031 and 2033), one first-round pick swap (2027), and two future second-round draft picks (2030 and 2033).

Leonard also did the Raptors a favor by agreeing to waive his 15% trade kicker worth approximately $7.45 million.

Now, another piece of good news emerges for the Raptors, as they may not wait long before Leonard signs a contract extension with Toronto.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the wait for Leonard to sign the expected two-year contract extension would be shorter than the limbo of his trade to the Raptors.

“Safe bet: The wait for Leonard’s expected two-year extension with the Raptors will be a lot shorter than what Toronto and its fans just endured to bring the 2019 NBA Finals MVP back to Canada,” Stein reported on Monday, hours after the NBA made the trade official.

What Contract Would Kawhi Leonard Sign With The Toronto Raptors

Leonard is eligible to sign a two-year contract extension worth approximately $124 million to $126 million with the Raptors, according to multiple reports.

Right now, Leonard is in the final year of his contract and is set to earn about $50.3 million for the season.

Signing the extension would keep him under contract with Toronto through the 2028-2029 season, when he is 38 years old.

This comes after Leonard had to pay $700,000 in restitution for the salary cap scandal he was involved in during his time with the Los Angeles Clippers. Meanwhile, the Clippers were stripped of five first-round picks and saw their owner Steve Ballmer and general manager Lawrence Frank get suspended by the NBA.

Kawhi now moves forward with the franchise that thinks of him as a legend, despite only playing for them for one season so far.

Throughout the 2019 NBA playoffs, Leonard delivered an iconic string of historic performances, headlined by his unforgettable, four-bounce buzzer-beater in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Leonard also captured his second NBA championship in Toronto on top of earning his second NBA Finals MVP Award. With this, Leonard brought the franchise its very first NBA title, beating the dynastic but shorthanded Golden State Warriors in 2019.

Toronto Raptors Thrilled To Welcome Kawhi Leonard Back

Because of his legacy in Toronto, the Raptors organization are excited to see Leonard back in the fold.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Kawhi back to Toronto. His impact on our organization, our city, and our country is undeniable, and he embodies the competitiveness and championship mindset that we value,” Raptors general manager and executive vice-president Bobby Webster said. “We believe his leadership, experience and talent will help us as we continue building toward our next championship.”

Leonard left the Raptors shortly after they won the 2019 NBA championship, signing with the Clippers.

Now, he returns to the Raptors as a 35-year-old veteran who will join a team full of young and inexperienced players looking to emulate their dream 2019 run.