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Toronto Raptors Receive Good News Amid New Details On Kawhi Leonard Investigation

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2019 NBA Finals - Game Two
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TORONTO, ONTARIO - JUNE 02: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Toronto Raptors reacts late in the game against the Golden State Warriors during Game Two of the 2019 NBA Finals at Scotiabank Arena on June 02, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Toronto Raptors received good news about their desire to finally complete the Kawhi Leonard trade with the LA Clippers, which has been in limbo for the past three weeks amid the NBA’s investigation of the two-time champion’s salary circumvention issue with the Clippers. 

Despite the ongoing investigation and new developments surfacing, the Raptors are still intending to complete the Leonard trade and finally bring back the 35-year-old superstar to Canada, where he won one of his two NBA championships. 

“Both the Clippers and Raptors have said that they still intend to complete the deal, though it’s unclear how an arbitration process might impact their ability to do so,” according to ESPN’s Baxter Holmes, who reported new developments about the Leonard and Clippers investigation. 

Optimism Remains For Kawhi Leonard

2019 NBA Finals - Game Five

GettyTORONTO, ONTARIO – JUNE 10: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Toronto Raptors reacts against the Golden State Warriors in the second half during Game Five of the 2019 NBA Finals at Scotiabank Arena on June 10, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

In the same report, the law firm that has been heading the investigation on Leonard and the Clippers provided optimism that the 35-year-old star and the franchise would be spared from any major punishment. 

“Asked if he believed there was anything that the New York law firm Wachtell Lipton, which is directing the NBA’s investigation, had uncovered that was worthy of punishment, NBPA executive director David Kelly replied, “Not from anything I’ve seen.”” the report reads

“One source with knowledge of the investigative process cautioned against the idea of any outside parties having inside knowledge of Wachtell Lipton’s findings to date — or of anyone trying to speculate as to whether the length of the investigation signals what the law firm has or hasn’t found.”

According to multiple reports, the NBA’s investigation could drag on until 2027. However, league commissioner Adam Silver has been vocal about his desire to finish it before the next season starts. 

A few weeks ago, the Raptors and the Clippers agreed to hold the Kawhi trade to Toronto as they wait for the conclusion of the ongoing NBA investigation

The Raptors refused to take on the liability risk for penalties tied to Leonard’s current contract, pausing the transaction. 

In the agreed-upon deal, Leonard will go back to Toronto in exchange for Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, unprotected first-round picks in 2031 and 2033, a 2027 first-round pick swap, and two second-round picks. 

Another Detail Emerges Amid The NBA Investigation

San Antonio Spurs v Los Angeles Clippers

GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 02: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Los Angeles Clippers on court against the San Antonio Spurs in the second half at Intuit Dome on April 02, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

An independent investigation revealed a new detail from Kawhi Leonard’s financial transactions around the time he signed a contract extension with the Clippers in early 2024. 

In an investigation initiated by WPRI-TV Target 12, the Pablo Torre Finds Out podcast, and Hunterbrook Media, which spanned over 10 months, Leonard is a minority investor in Rhode Island FC and its stadium project. 

Based on the investigation, Leonard, his uncle Dennis Robertson, and his former agent Mitch Frankel bought stakes when the Pawtucket stadium project faced a financial crisis in late 2023. The stadium project was subsidized by the public and was initially tied to a program that included affordable housing. However, no housing had been made.

Leonard made two active shell companies, namely KL2 RIFC LLC and KL2 RIFC Real Estate LLC, just a few days before signing his contract extension with the Clippers in January 2024. 

It remains to be seen whether this would affect the NBA’s fact-finding process.

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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Toronto Raptors Receive Good News Amid New Details On Kawhi Leonard Investigation

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