Raptors 24-Year-Old Player Gives Honest Thoughts On Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard, who is now 35 years old, will be joining a young, emerging group with the Toronto Raptors, following his trade from the Los Angeles Clippers.

Among the young players of the Raptors is Jamal Shead, a 24-year-old guard who played as a spark plug off the bench for Toronto over the last two seasons.

Shead got honest about his meeting with Leonard during an interview with the Off The Roster podcast, where he also expressed his expectations for the two-time NBA champion’s addition.

“Since he’s been here, we’ve had a couple of conversations. He’s really cool to be around,” Shead said. “He’s open with us, and for the most part, I’m really just excited to from him. He’s a [2-time] champion, and he has a lot to offer, and the city loves him. We’re just happy to have him.”

Jamal Shead on his new teammate Kawhi Leonard: “Since he’s been here, we’ve had a couple of conversations. He’s really cool to be around.” “He’s open with us, and for the most part, I’m really just excited to from him. He’s a [2-time] champion, and he has a lot to offer, and… https://t.co/K1zu78Sbrd pic.twitter.com/Jt2eXy0DoW — Omer Osman (@OmerOsman200) September 18, 2026

Jamal Shead Is The Raptors’ Backup Point Guard With Kawhi Leonard Leading The Way

Shead served as a reliable presence in the backcourt, appearing in all 82 regular-season games, averaging 6.6 points, 5.4 assists, and 1.7 rebounds per contest.

Shead was also a playoff riser, putting up 9.0 points, 5.0 assists, and 1.4 steals in 32.0 minutes per game.

Shead is expected to benefit with Leonard around as the veteran star raises the ceiling of the team after it reached the first round of the playoffs last season, losing in seven games to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Unlike his historic 2019 championship run, where he served as the undisputed first option, Leonard is set to serve as an elite, two-way piece that fits alongside established young cornerstone Scottie Barnes.

Leonard is also trying to build off an All-NBA performance last season with the Clippers, where he averaged a career-high 27.9 points in 65 games, potentially showing that there are no immediate signs of a performance decline from him.

Leonard’s arrival back to Toronto comes after a two-month-long limbo.

Originally agreed upon on June 30, the transaction was put on hold while the NBA completed a huge investigation into the Clippers for bypassing salary cap restrictions. Following the conclusion of the probe, which penalized the Clippers but cleared Leonard to play after a $700,000 fine, the teams officially processed the deal through the league office.

The Raptors sent Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, two unprotected first-round draft picks (2031 and 2033), a 2027 first-round pick swap, and two future second-round picks (2030 and 2033) to the Clippers for Leonard.

Kawhi Leonard Opens Up About Role With The Toronto Raptors

Kawhi Leonard is not putting any championship aspirations in mind as he returns to Toronto. Leonard just vowed to fill his role as a veteran presence in the team.

“You know, I’m not really championship chasing, trying to find the best team I could win. You know, I didn’t want to put on a thousand jerseys,” Leonard said in a video posted by the team.

“And, you know, the city took a liking to my family. I took a liking to the city. Really enjoyed it. My son was born here and, you know, he’s been asking me forever when he’s going to come back. So, you know, he’s back and, you know, he’s able to see it rather than me tell him the great stories that happened.”

Leonard and the Raptors face a tough battle in the East this season as several teams improved their roster and are now in championship-contending status, such as the Philadelphia 76ers, a team that added Jaylen Brown and LeBron James.