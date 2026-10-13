Toronto Raptors Announce Good Kawhi Leonard News Ahead of Knicks Preseason Game

The Toronto Raptors are set to host the New York Knicks at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday for their third preseason game.

The Raptors are coming off a 114-106 win over the Los Angeles Clippers in Vancouver. They will be facing the defending NBA champions that are 0-3 in the preseason.

Raptors Announce Kawhi Leonard News

On Monday, Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic confirmed that Kawhi Leonard will be making his preseason debut against the New York Knicks.

“Yes, he went through practice today,” Rajakovic said via Zulfi Sheikh of Sportsnet. “He’s feeling great. So yes, he’s going to be available for the game tomorrow.”

That’s pretty exciting news for Raptors fans hoping to see Leonard play.

The two-time NBA Finals MVP returned to Toronto this summer via trade with the Los Angeles Clippers. He’s no longer the player who led the Raptors to their first and only NBA championship in 2019.

However, Leonard is still among the best players in the world when healthy. He’s coming off the best scoring season of his career. He averaged 27.9 points per game and nearly had a 50/40/90 campaign.

Leonard shot 50.5 percent from the field, 38.7 percent from 3-point range and 89.2 percent from the free-throw line in 65 games. He was named an All-Star and was selected to the All-NBA Second Team.

Why Raptors Are Careful With Leonard?

Despite coming off a relatively healthy season, Kawhi Leonard’s history of injuries warranted caution from the Toronto Raptors.

Leonard told reporters last week that he’s close to being in game shape, but he’s taking the time to get to know his new coaching staff and teammates.

“I feel good (but) being smart, taking it slow, just getting familiar with everybody, getting their names right with each coach, (the) player development guys, learning the plays,” Leonard said via Michael Grange of Sportsnet. “Yeah, just learning everything that coach has been doing the past three or four years.”

“But it’s been fun, and everybody’s making sure that I understand everything, and they’re just welcoming in,” he added. “So, it’s been a great transition.”

Grange added that Leonard is expected to play one more preseason game after Tuesday’s matchup against the New York Knicks. It will either be on Thursday against the Knicks again or Friday against the Detroit Pistons.

Leonard likely starts at small forward on Tuesday, forming a frontcourt trio with Scottie Barnes and Jakob Poeltl. Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett complete the starting lineup in the backcourt.