Former Toronto Raptors guard Dalano Banton recently cut ties with his latest franchise, Shandong Hi-Speed Kirin, of the CBA.

According to Sportnado, Shandong officially announced the move on November 8.

If there are any NBA or European teams interested in Banton, there is enough tape out there of the 27-year-old to see what he could bring to the table.

Dalano Banton’s NBA Career

The Toronto-born guard went to the US to play basketball at Western Kentucky for some time before attending Nebraska in 2020.

During the 2021 NBA Draft, the Raptors selected Banton with the No. 46 pick.

He would play the first two seasons of his career with the Raptors.

Over two seasons with Toronto, Banton appeared in 95 games. He produced 3.7 points per game, while dishing out 1.4 assists and coming down with 1.8 rebounds per game.

Banton hit free agency in 2023 and signed a two-year deal with the Boston Celtics. He appeared in 24 games for the Celtics before getting traded to the Portland Trail Blazers at the 2024 deadline.

Banton played in 30 games for the Blazers that year, and then appeared in 67 games in the following year. During the 2025-2026 NBA season, Banton signed with the Dallas Mavericks’ NBA G League team. He didn’t get a call-up to the league until February, when the Los Angeles Clippers got him on a 10-day deal.

After that expired, Banton went back to the Celtics for a 10-day deal. Eventually, he signed a standard contract with them, but was waived back in July.

Banton has five seasons of NBA experience. He has appeared in 222 games, producing averages of 6.6 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists.

In China, Banton averaged 7.8 points and 3.3 assists per game while shooting 32% from the field. According to HoopsRumors, Banton attracted “several” European clubs over the summer. Perhaps his next move is still outside of the NBA.

But if NBA teams are in the hunt for an experienced guard, Banton is available.