Kawhi Leonard Comments On New Pablo Torre Allegation

The NBA drama surrounding Kawhi Leonard continues to follow him and involves reporter Pablo Torre. A new report from Torre focused on one of the allegedly fraudulent sponsorship Los Angeles Clippers deals for Leonard with Boingo Wireless. Someone from the company gave details about the partnership being “gross” to create more questions about Kawhi’s deals.

Leonard was asked about this at practice and refused to give a real answer to anything:

“I don’t follow it. I don’t know what to think of it or expect. I’m not really entertained by it so… like I said before the NBA did their job. The PA did their job. I don’t even know what he’s talking about.”

Kawhi refused to mention Torre by name and tried to brush it off as a non-story. The plan of Leonard is clearly to focus on his fresh start with the Toronto Raptors and acting as if the past controversy no longer exists.

Leonard flat out said the league and the player’s association both have his back. This backs up claims that Adam Silver punished the Clippers harsher than Kawhi. The goal was to have Leonard on their side to block the Clippers from having any chance of fighting their punishment in court.

Why Kawhi Leonard Refuses To Acknowledge Pablo Torre

Torre deserves all the credit for this story blowing up and the NBA media starting to question Leonard. The Clippers and Kawhi got away with this for many years and failed to see any reporters looking into Steve Ballmer’s franchise.

Leonard is clearly not fond of Torre and felt he dug into this story for malicious intent. However, no other NBA player has been caught in the same scandal to show how rare it is. Kawhi reportedly tried to make the Raptors and Los Angeles Lakers break rules for him in 2019 free agency.

The Clippers were the only franchise that did it, and Torre completely exposed them. Leonard essentially ran away from the controversy and is trying to pretend nothing happened. Torre keeps bringing him into the news, while Kawhi wants to only focus on his Toronto future with Scottie Barnes hoping to contend for titles again.

Kawhi Leonard Continues To Haunt Clippers

The Clippers get more negative PR whenever Torre reports more on these stories since both parties did the shady actions. However, even the plan to move forward without Leonard continues to see the franchise suffering.

Newly acquired Brandon Ingram will miss the start of the season for the Clippers due to injury recovery. The trade that sent Kawhi to the Raptors will now see the best player received in the deal unable to play for at least a few weeks of the regular season.

Everything involving Leonard sees the Clippers essentially cursed moving forward with no draft picks and limited young assets. Lucking into a high draft pick from the Indiana Pacers to give them Keaton Wagler is the only positive thing to happen to the Clippers all year. Leonard trying to move on adds a slap to the face of all Clippers fans.