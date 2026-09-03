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Kawhi Leonard Never Wanted Raptors Trade, Insider Hints

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INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 24at Intuit Dome on April 24, 2025 in Inglewood, California. : Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Los Angeles Clippers reacts against the Denver Nuggets during the second quarter in Game Three of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Intuit Dome on April 24, 2025 in Inglewood, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Kawhi Leonard may be walking away from the salary cap circumvention scandal with the Los Angeles Clippers unscathed, but rumors continue to follow him. 

Talking on the Hoops Collective podcast, NBA insider Brian Windhorst hinted that Leonard may never have wanted to return to Toronto, and he was only compelled to be with the Raptors because he wanted to get out of the situation with the Clippers. 

“I don’t know if he [Kawhi Leonard] wants to go there [Toronto Raptors], but he has to go there. He has to get out [of Los Angeles],” Windhorst said. 

Another NBA Analyst Disagreed About Kawhi Leonard

Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Clippers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 15: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers reacts to a missed shot during the second half of a game aat Crypto.com Arena on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.  (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Tim McMahon, another NBA analyst, disagreed with Windhorst before he clarified what he meant by his first claim. 

“I do think [he wants to go there]. I mean, he direct his way to Toronto,” McMahon said.

“I know, but if he ranked his choices, I’m not sure that that’s where [he wanted to go],” Windhorst said. “I don’t want to get into that.”

The blockbuster deal, which was originally agreed upon in principle on June 30, 2026, sends Leonard to Toronto in exchange for forward Brandon Ingram, young guard Gradey Dick, unprotected first-round picks in 2031 and 2033, a 2027 first-round pick swap, and two second-round picks. 

The transaction was abruptly frozen for over two months while the league looked into improper off-court benefits and endorsement opportunities funneled to Leonard by Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and Leonard’s former advisor, Dennis Robertson.

The NBA concluded its investigation and dropped harsh penalties on the Clippers, including a $30 million fine, the loss of five future first-round draft picks, and a one-year suspension for Ballmer, while Leonard was fined $700,000 but spared from a contract voidance or suspension, green-lighting the trade.

Leonard played one season with the Raptors in 2019, leading them to their first-ever NBA championship after beating the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. 

Leonard left in free agency to join the LA Clippers a few months later, but his one year made him a Toronto sports icon.

Kawhi Leonard Did Not Know Of The Salary Cap Circumvention

New Orleans Pelicans v Los Angeles Clippers
GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 01: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Los Angeles Clippers reacts after a basket during the third quarter of an NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Intuit Dome on March 01, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

NBA insider Shams Charania revealed why Kawhi Leonard was spared from harsh punishments by the league.

According to Charania, Leonard did not know of the salary cap circumvention that happened between his inner circle and the Clippers. 

“And the investigation, I do have to make it clear, did show that Kawhi Leonard did not have any knowledge of this salary cap circumvention that was going on. He had essentially given all of the power to his uncle Dennis Robertson for years now, and Dennis Robertson is now banned from all basketball business moving forward,” Charania said. 

With that detail, Leonard is now free to focus on his next chapter with the Raptors, where he is expected to lead a young Toronto team in a stacked Eastern Conference. 

In Toronto, Leonard is expected to have a hero’s welcome and will be teaming up with a promising young core led by Scottie Barnes, Collin Murray-Boyles, and Ja’Kobe Walter.

On the other hand, he is also leaving behind a tumultuous stint with the Clippers, now mostly remembered for how it ended.

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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Kawhi Leonard Never Wanted Raptors Trade, Insider Hints

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