Raptors Get Strong Kawhi Leonard Trade Message Amid NBA Investigation

Kawhi Leonard remains convinced that his second stint with the Toronto Raptors will happen.

Leonard strongly believes the stalled trade between the Raptors and Los Angeles Clippers ultimately will be completed, allowing him to join Toronto for training camp, NBA insider Jake Fischer reported Monday for The Stein Line.

The teams agreed to a blockbuster deal that would send Leonard to Toronto for Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick and draft compensation. The Raptors subsequently paused the transaction while awaiting the NBA’s resolution of its investigation into allegations that the Clippers circumvented the salary cap to compensate Leonard beyond his player contract.

Leonard officially remains a member of the Clippers, but his confidence suggests the trade is delayed rather than dead.

That distinction matters for a Raptors organization hoping to add a proven playoff scorer to its young core.

Kawhi Leonard Rebounded From Injury-Plagued Clippers Seasons

Any evaluation of Leonard begins with his availability.

He missed the entire 2021-22 season while recovering from a torn ACL and appeared in only 37 games in 2024-25 because of knee trouble. Leonard played more than 60 games only once during his first six seasons with the Clippers.

Last season offered encouraging evidence that he can still withstand a significant workload and perform at an All-NBA level.

Leonard played 65 games and produced arguably his finest offensive regular season, averaging a career-high 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals in 32.1 minutes to earn his seventh All-Star berth and fourth All-NBA Second Team selection.

His efficiency made the production even more impressive. Leonard shot 50.5% from the field, 38.7% from 3-point range and 89.2% at the free-throw line.

The performance demonstrated that Leonard can remain one of the NBA’s most efficient two-way stars when healthy. It also helps explain why Toronto is prepared to surrender Ingram, Dick and draft capital for a 35-year-old entering the final year of his contract.

Leonard is owed $50.3 million next season. The trade was constructed with the expectation that he would discuss a multiyear extension with Toronto, according to Fischer.

Leonard Would Return to a Completely Different Raptors Team

Leonard’s history with Toronto makes the proposed reunion sentimental, but this is not an attempt to restore the 2019 roster.

Kyle Lowry, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, Marc Gasol, Serge Ibaka and Danny Green are no longer wearing Raptors uniforms. Nick Nurse is no longer the coach, and the franchise has undergone a full competitive reset since Leonard left for Los Angeles.

Scottie Barnes is now the face of the organization.

Leonard would join a roster built around Barnes, RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley rather than an experienced championship core prepared to contend immediately. His role would involve more than producing late-game baskets. Toronto would need him to help elevate a younger group that finished fifth in the Eastern Conference before losing a competitive first-round series to Cleveland.

The basketball fit remains compelling. Barnes can initiate the offense and defend multiple positions, while Leonard provides the dependable half-court shot creation that becomes essential in the postseason.

Leonard’s agent, Harrison Gaines, has remained in frequent contact with the NBA Players Association during the investigation, according to Fischer. The Clippers have denied violating the collective bargaining agreement, while the union has questioned whether evidence exists of wrongdoing directly involving Leonard.

Toronto can do little but wait for clearance.

Leonard, meanwhile, continues to believe he will receive it — and that his next chapter will be written with an entirely new generation of Raptors.