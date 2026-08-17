ESPN Insider Makes Kawhi Leonard Resolution Timeline Announcement

The Toronto Raptors have long been waiting for a resolution on the NBA’s investigation into Kawhi Leonard and Los Angeles Clippers over their alleged salary cap circumvention.

The Raptors are monitoring the situation closely as they have a pending trade, which was agreed upon last month, that would bring Leonard to Toronto in exchange for Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, and some draft assets.

On Monday, ESPN insider Braxton Holmes, who broke news that the league found no solid proof of salary cap circumvention from Clippers owner Steve Ballmer, revealed the most likely timeline for a league resolution of their investigation.

“It doesn’t really add any clarity to what as to when there could be a resolution for this trade,” Holmes said in SportsCenter, referring to the article he published on Monday. “I think there are two important dates to keep in mind. In mid-September, there’s going to be an NBA Board of Governors meeting, and I think that will serve as kind of an inflection point as to, ‘we might have some clarity by then.’”

“If not by then, potentially by the end of the month, at the very least, when media day and training camps are set to begin for the coming season.”

Toronto Raptors’ Kawhi Leonard Trade Remains Pending Until League Announces Resolution

The trade was put on a brief hold while the NBA looked into a broader investigation regarding past Clippers sponsorships and actions, but Holmes’ recent report indicates no evidence of direct salary-cap circumvention via funneling money to Leonard, possibly clearing the path for the blockbuster deal to proceed fully ahead of the preseason training camp.

However, the NBA quickly refuted the report, saying that there were “significant inaccuracies” in the ESPN article.

Nevertheless, the Raptors can find some semblance of hope that they are nearing the end of a dragged-on scandal that has also impacted them after agreeing to a trade to get Leonard from the Clippers last month.

Last month, the Raptors heard rumors of the investigation going beyond 2027, possibly affecting their lead-up to next season. The possibility of them accommodating Ingram and Dick in their training camp for next season was also floated, if the NBA does not reach any resolution on the issue.

Leonard previously played one legendary season for Toronto in 2018-2019, leading the franchise to its first-ever NBA championship and winning Finals MVP.

Upon finalization of the paperwork, Toronto intends to sign Leonard to a long-term contract extension, according to multiple reports.

Toronto Raptors Seen To Have Formidable Core Next Season

Kawhi Leonard is the biggest acquisition for the Toronto Raptors this offseason.

Leonard is expected to be the team’s star next season, complementing the Raptors’ young core composed of Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley, Jamal Shead, Ja’Kobe Walter, Jaden Bradley, and Collin Murray-Boyles, alongside veterans Jakob Poeltl and RJ Barrett.

Leonard is 35 years old and is coming off an All-NBA season, where he averaged 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game while shooting 50.5% from the field in 65 games played.

The Raptors went seven games against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the playoffs last season but lost.

But before everything else, the team can only wait for the league to finally release its investigation results and ultimately find a resolution to the issue that has put Leonard, the Clippers, and the Raptors in a chokehold over the past two months.