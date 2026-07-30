New Kawhi Leonard ‘Secret’ Deal Adds More Fire To The NBA’s Investigation

Kawhi Leonard has been revealed to be a secret investor in an American professional soccer club based in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. This revelation could be a pivotal new detail in the NBA’s ongoing investigation into his salary cap circumvention issue with the LA Clippers.

According to a joint investigation by WPRI-TV Target 12, the Pablo Torre Finds Out podcast, which first reported the scandal, and Hunterbrook Media, it was revealed thatnLeonard is a minority investor in Rhode Island FC and its stadium project.

Based on the investigation, Leonard, his uncle Dennis Robertson, and his former agent Mitch Frankel bought stakes when the Pawtucket stadium project faced a financial crisis in late 2023.

Leonard went as far as creating two active shell companies, namely KL2 RIFC LLC and KL2 RIFC Real Estate LLC, mere days before signing his contract extension with the Clippers in January 2024.

“For years, the project’s investors have remained under wraps, but we discovered this: In 2024, Leonard opened up two limited liability corporations with the initials RIFC,” a video by WPRI 12 said. “Later, the owner of RIFC and stadium developer Brett Johnson confirmed for Target 12 that Leonard, the superstar’s uncle and then-agent, were all investors.”

More Details About Kawhi Leonard’s Secret Investment Deal With A Soccer Club



The stadium project in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, has been heavily subsidized by the public, securing over $110 million in public funds.

The massive public funding was initially tied to a broader development plan that included affordable housing. After three years, zero affordable houses have actually been built, raising questions about the investment, especially since Leonard is in the middle of a league-wide controversy.

The probe began after allegations that Clippers owner Steve Ballmer orchestrated a $28 million no-show marketing deal for Leonard with Aspiration, a now-defunct tree-planting company that Ballmer backed during the time.

Right now, Leonard’s move to the Toronto Raptors from the Clippers is in limbo after the team refused to absorb the consequences of the Aspiration scandal.

Kawhi Leonard Investigation Could Drag On Until Next Year

With the fresh developments, the Kawhi Leonard saga could drag on until next season, according to a report by ESPN.

“The NBA investigation into whether the LA Clippers circumvented the salary cap to pay Kawhi Leonard could drag into 2027 if the parties don’t agree on the findings or any proposed settlement that involves punishing the team, sources with knowledge of the case told ESPN on Wednesday,” Braxton Holmes reported.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has been advocating for the investigation to be done before the 2026-2027 NBA season starts in September.

The investigation has left the Raptors and Clippers in limbo about their roster moves as they remain uncertain about the Leonard trade.

Last month, the Clippers agreed to trade Leonard to the Raptors for Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, unprotected first-round picks in 2031 and 2033, a 2027 first-round swap, and two second-round picks.

Without any resolution in sight, the deal could be cancelled and the players could remain with their teams for next season.