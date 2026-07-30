Raptors Proposed to Land Devin Booker Next to Kawhi in Massive 3-Team Trade

The Toronto Raptors are still waiting for the Kawhi Leonard trade to finalize. The two-time NBA Finals MVP, who led Toronto to its first ever championship in 2019, remains involved in the league’s ongoing investigations into cap cirumvention.

Meanwhile, are the Raptors done making moves this offseason? They added Leonard, a move that demonstrated the franchise’s desire to compete for a title now and not bank on internal development. If that’s the plan, there’s a trade out there that could seriously push the Raptors’ chances in the Eastern Conference next season.

A Unique Trade Idea for Devin Booker That Would Make Raptors Legitimate

If the Leonard trade clears, the Raptors’ immediate outlook changes. They would enter championship-mode, clearly, because their best player would be 35 years old and approaching the twilight of his career.

In a hypothetical trade, the Raptors pick up the phone and engage the Phoenix Suns and Detroit Pistons for a deal revolving around Devin Booker, a five-time All-Star. Here’s a proposed framework:

Raptors receive:

Devin Booker

Duncan Robinson

Suns receive:

Pistons receive:

RJ Barrett

2028 second round pick (via Suns)

It is important to reiterate that this trade is purely hypothetical and intended for some fun debate, not to stir emotions.

So, why might all three teams agree to this hypothetical trade?

What’s in it for All Three Teams?

Toronto dives head first into title-contention. With a lineup of Booker, Robinson, Leonard, Collin Murray-Boyles and Jakob Poetlt, the Raptors would have the firepower to take anyone to task in the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, the Suns, who seem intent on competing in the Western Conference after trading for Miles Bridges earlier this offseason, would keep their pace by adding three starting-quality guards and a pair of first round picks. Walter and Holland, each just 21 years old, have already flashed future All-Star potential.

And the Pistons would grab a dependable scoring option to replace Tobias Harris, who left the team for the San Antonio Spurs in free agency. Detroit hasn’t shown much willingness to make a major trade, so the franchise would at least look similar to last season by adding Barrett, a consistenct 18-20 points per game scorer.

For Toronto, would the Booker-Leonard duo elevate a first round playoff team to a potential conference finals one?

Booker, who turns 30 in October, is an elite scorer in his prime. A five-time All-Star, Booker has averaged 26 points per game in seven of the last eight seasons. Outside of a surprise run to the NBA Finals in 2021 with Chris Paul as his teammate Booker hasn’t had much opportunity to perform in the playoffs over his 11-year career. That would quickly change if packed his bags for Canada.

Leonard brings that first-option type of presence, which would allow Booker, who is better suited as a No. 2, to play off of Leonard’s midrange and interior gravity.

With the East getting substantially better this summer, teams are facing pressure to make moves necessary to contend for a spot in the conference finals.

Leonard and Booker, two players who have Finals experience, would make Toronto a legitimate contender.