The future of Kawhi Leonard remains in doubt regarding his return for the Toronto Raptors this season. Leonard entered the NBA season as one of the most controversial figures due to his punishment from the Los Angeles Clippers scandal. Toronto trading for Kawhi helped him escape more drama by getting a fresh start with a team he led to the NBA Championship.

However, NBA insider Michael Grange revealed that the Raptors are still confused over Leonard’s injury and when he will be back:

“The reported patellar tendinopathy is not the entire picture as it relates to his left knee. It is also a condition that — while uncomfortable — is not typically associated with sudden swelling, which is what prompted Leonard to pull himself from the lineup. No one I spoke with would say what precise condition Leonard was diagnosed with that explains the swelling, they did acknowledge it is another issue — not jumper‘s knee — that caused the problem and which has been the focus of the rest and treatment protocol over the past three-plus weeks.”

Confusion over Kawhi’s injury is a terrible sign for Toronto. All-Star and DPOY candidate Scottie Barnes is off to a great start, but the Raptors lack depth behind him. RJ Barrett suffering an injury will make life even harder for Toronto missing two of their top three players.

Kawhi Leonard Return Date Confusion

The original injury came during opening week and saw the Raptors optimistic that Leonard would not be out too long. Toronto banked on Kawhi playing enough games to make them a contender after acquiring him for Brandon Ingram and Gradey Dick.

Leonard still has no timetable as we are approaching a full month since the regular season started. The Raptors still expect Kawhi back, but the mysterious elements to his injury are creating more concern over that.

Toronto is risking falling too far back in the Eastern Conference standings with the top teams all building strong records. Promising prospect Collin Murray-Boyles has been a bright spot, but his injury concerns have grown in recent days. Barnes needs Leonard and the other top rotation players for the Raptors to pose any threat at contention this season.

Kawhi Leonard Critics Believe In Conspiracy

Stephen A. Smith and various other NBA pundits typically don’t trust Leonard when it comes to his health. The Clippers and San Antonio Spurs witnessed Kawhi sitting out games to be safe when others believed he’d be able to play with limitations.

One conspiracy claims that Toronto extending Leonard on a long-term extension sees him now prioritizing his health more than winning. However, it is unlikely that Kawhi would exaggerate an injury this long after showing true excitement to play for the Raptors fans again.

Toronto is the only NBA home for Leonard after the ugly ending to his Clippers tenure saw the franchise losing draft picks for his shady endorsement deals. Kawhi must find a way back to the court to reward the only NBA fan base who doesn’t question his ethics after the Clippers debacle tarnished his reputation.