Raptors Proposed to Land Jamal Murray Next to Kawhi Leonard in 3-Team Trade

The ripple effects of this NBA offseason have been wide-reaching. For the first time in multiple years, there is a legitimate argument over which conference is the better. The East has gotten notably stronger, in part because of the Toronto Raptors.

The Raptors made a seismic move for Kawhi Leonard, bringing back the 35-year-old star who captained Toronto to its first-ever NBA title seven years ago. Although the Leonard trade remains frozen with star forward’s involvement in the ongoing cap circumvention investigations.

Are the Raptors done making moves this summer? It’s very possible. But here’s a trade idea that would bring a star back on his home soil.

Proposed Trade Gets Raptors Star Point Guard Jamal Murray

As presently-constituted, the Raptors have the firepower to snag homecourt advantage in the playoffs. One more splashy trade, and we might be talking conference finals as their floor.

In a hypothetical trade, the Raptors engage the Denver Nuggets and Charlotte Hornets to execute a deal revolving around All-Star guard Jamal Murray, an Ontario native.

Raptors receive: Jamal Murray

Nuggets receive: Immanuel Quickley, Ja’Kobe Walter and two first round picks

Hornets receive: RJ Barrett and one second round pick

It is important to reiterate that this trade is purely hypothetical and intended for some fun debate. So why might all three teams be inclined to do this trade? Let’s start with the Nuggets.

Denver is officially in cap hell. The franchise has a Peyton Watson conundrum. Competing for a championship is starting to feel more and more like a thing of the past. Oh, but the Nuggets have Nikola Jokic, and he won’t sit patiently if he feels the team cannot win.

In this trade, the Nuggets get off of Murray’s massive contract and gain the financial moveability needed to re-sign Watson, who is an unrestricted free agent, all while picking up two first round picks and receiving two starting-caliber guards, one being just 21 years old with star potential.

The Raptors, meanwhile, get the backcourt start they’ve been missing ever since the departure of Kyle Lowry. Pairing Murray with Leonard, Scottie Barnes and the ever-rising Collin Murray-Boyles gives Toronto a formidable. That’s not to mention Jamal Shead, another ascending player.

The Hornets would act as facilitators in this trade, picking up a win-now player in RJ Barret while adding another draft pick to their war chest, which is rather stocked after trading away LaMelo Ball.

A Move for Toronto to Go All-In

There was plenty to like about the 2025-26 Raptors. They were ousted in the first round, yes, but took an eventual Eastern Conference finals contest in the Cleveland Cavaliers to seven hard-fought games despite an injury and poor play.

Adding Leonard (provided the trade finalizes) has already greatly elevated the Raptors’ ceiling. Adding Murray, a fixture of the Nuggets’ 2023 title team, would give the Raptors two championship-proven stars to lead the way.

The East has taken it up another notch this summer, mostly the Philadelphia 76ers, who traded for Jaylen Brown and added some dude named James in free agency. For Toronto to hang in there with the Sixers and the champion New York Knicks, adding a player of Murray’s caliber very well might do the trick.