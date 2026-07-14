Raptors Proposed to Pair Kawhi With Kyrie Irving in Massive 3-Player Trade

The Toronto Raptors have reportedly been exploring a possible high-profile addition this offseason, most notably a return of Kawhi Leonard.

Leonard’s interest has reportedly stalled due to an ongoing investigation into the Los Angeles Clippers star, leaving the team hard-capped and searching for creative ways to upgrade their roster.

One potential possibility is a move for Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving and Toronto could be poised for a move, especially if Leonard’s deal fails to go through. Although that is a separate deal.

In a hypothetical trade, the Raptors would acquire Irving by sending out Immanuel Quickley, Collin Murray-Boyles, a 2027 first-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick to Dallas.

The Mavericks are still on a firm stance about trading Irving. The franchise views him as a strong piece to have around their young talent, Cooper Flagg. Although a trade could still be possible with the right returns.

Raptors Pitch to Acquire Kyrie Irving in Direct Trade

Irving would be a key addition to almost any roster in need of elite ball handling, creation and scoring. The Raptors gain more than what they give up in making this trade. However, they will have to match his salary to not go over the cap.

Irving, 34, is still under contract at Dallas with a cap hit of roughly $39.5 million for the 2026-27 season and a player option the following year. It is a significant deal more so the fact that Toronto may have Leonard in the roster if it works out well.

Even if the Leonard deal doesn’t work out, the Raptors would still have Brandon Ingram, who is sitting on a significant $120 million three-year contract that runs out in 2027-28. He is reportedly part of the trade chip to acquire the Clippers star.

It leaves the Raptors in a tough situation in which they can potentially either get two elite stars in Leonard and Irving. Or they miss out on Leonard and have a Boston Celtics kind of situation by losing Ingram. This makes Irving’s proposed pitch all the more important to add quality to the roster.

Despite being out for the entire 2025-26 due to an ACL tear, Irving still commands enough value to gain interest around the league. The Raptors outgoings would provide a suitable salary match with Quickley being the most significant. He is on a sizable deal which pays him around $32.5 million for 2026-27.

Irving’s Addition Would Position a Strong Raptors Core

Toronto is already hard-capped at the first apron at approximately $209 million and will be taking back more salary than they sent out, plus future draft picks for Irving. However, in the general look, it would be worth it.

The Raptors made the playoffs this year as the No. 5 seed in the East. They pushed eventual conference finalists, the Cleveland Cavaliers, to seven games in the first round. All while having a less experienced core led by Scottie Barnes, as Ingram was largely disappointing in the postseason.

Adding an experienced backcourt star like Irving would be a key statement of intent on remaining competitive in what is going to be a tough Eastern Conference this upcoming season.

The main part is getting Dallas to give up Irving. There is a connection with the president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri, who was the former general manager of the Raptors.





