Raptors Get Major Kawhi Leonard Trade News After Sudden Clippers Decision

The frozen Kawhi Leonard trade between the Los Angeles Clippers and Toronto Raptors took another turn late Sunday night after Clippers owner Steve Ballmer released a statement accepting the penalties levied by the NBA following its investigation into the franchise over salary cap circumvention.

So, what does this mean for the Raptors, who agreed to send Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick and draft picks to the Clippers in exchange for Leonard back in late June? According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Clippers following suit with the league’s rulings after the investigation does not inherently mean the proposed Leonard trade is any closer to completion.

“I would not read Steve Ballmer accepting the NBA’s investigation findings and penalties as any indicator the trade of Kawhi Leonard to the Raptors will be completed imminently,” Fischer wrote in an X post. “Still sounds like the Clippers’ aren’t quite ready to get back on the phone with Toronto, even though, as @TheSteinLine reported, the NBA league office would process a trade call without an interim governor in place.”

Raptors Wait as Ballmer Releases Statement

Ballmer, who purchased the Clippers in August 2014, has been suspended for one year as a result of the investigation. After the league ruled on the probe, it was reported that Ballmer and the Clippers “vehemently reject” the league’s findings and would look to exhaust every avenue possible to appeal the ruling. But after further reflection, Ballmer is accepting all penalties. Ballmer’s full statement:

“This has been a very difficult time for everybody associated with the Clippers, and for that, I have sincere regrets. I want to apologize to our fans, employees, and my fellow NBA team owners for the distraction and distress this matter has caused, for which I accept responsibility as principal owner.

“We are committing to put this chapter behind us. We have communicated to the NBA that we are complying with the penalties assessed by the league, have paid the fine, and are moving forward. While there are still disagreements concerning the findings in the report, this is not where I want to focus. Team owners should support, not distract.

“The challenges ahead of us are significant, but so is our resolve. We will continue to build our team and invest in our community. The confidence of our fans is our priority. With our talented roster, outstanding staff and clear vision, I am certain that we will compete at the highest level and be an organization our fans can be proud of.”

Toronto Ready to Move Forward, But Obstacles Still Exist

Late last week, it was reported that the NBA had no role in the proposed Leonard trade remaining frozen, with league insider Marc Stein reporting that the Raptors and Clippers have full liberty to submit the trade for approval.

While the Raptors are “eager to consummate the trade,” according to Stein, the Clippers are left having to pivot with their front office in disarray, which is believed to be the biggest factor in the trade remaining in limbo.

Matters have also gotten worse for the Clippers, who are now the subject of a federal investigation launched by the U.S. Department of Justice, as reported by The New York Times last week.