Raptors Get New Explanation for Kawhi Trade Delay as Major Theory Emerges

The trade to send Kawhi Leonard back to the Toronto Raptors should have been completed by now. It’s now been three months since the Raptors and the Los Angeles Clippers reportedly agreed to a trade.

Toronto would send Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, unprotected first round picks in 2031 and 2033, a 2027 first round swap and two second rounders to Los Angeles.

Everything looked good and a switch was on the cards until the NBA launched its investigation into salary circumvention by the Clippers involving Leonard. The deal didn’t fall through but was paused as both sides awaited the league’s findings and verdict.

That verdict finally came in early September, with punishments handed out to several personnel in the Clippers organization, including Leonard. The two-time MVP received a relatively lighter punishment, much to the Clippers’ chagrin, which meant that a green light could be given to complete the initial trade to Toronto.

However, according to CBS Sports’ Robby Kalland, Toronto may still have to wait.

“The Raptors were the ones who put the trade on hold due to the uncertainty about what punishment Leonard might face and the fact that they would have to abide by whatever the league decided,” Kalland wrote. “In hindsight, Toronto surely wishes it had taken the risk given Leonard’s relatively light punishment, but now the Raptors seem to be at the mercy of the Clippers to get this deal across the line.”

Leonard is only required to pay a $700,000 fine and this light penalty cleared the biggest obstacle for the Raptors. However, with training camp opening in a few weeks, the paperwork to finalize the trade has not yet been signed.

Chances of the Clippers Holding Out on Kawhi Leonard to Toronto Trade

Perhaps Leonard’s fine is seen as a slap in the wrist, but he could have appealed the decision through the players’ association. He reportedly chose not to. This means that no appeal is expected. From Leonard’s side of things, it is quite understandable as an appeal could delay his move, but the Clippers may not view it that way.

“Some have posited that the Clippers could be dragging their feet on completing the trade out of spite for Leonard (and the league), and that they aren’t obliged to help Leonard get to his preferred destination, with Marc Stein reporting earlier this week that plenty of folks in the league have pondered this,” Kalland added.

Leonard is on an expiring deal and there isn’t really any need for the Clippers to keep him until he becomes a free agent next summer. Even at 35, he is still their best player, but they won’t be competing for a championship with him and would lose any leverage to get returns for his value.

L.A. needs those returns especially with the hammer handed to the franchise, which stripped five future first round picks and issued a $30 million fine. Pettiness won’t make them recover from that situation, but there isn’t always a straight explanation for being petty.

What Needs to Be Done

In addition to the punishment to the franchise, several Clippers front office executives were also not spared. From owner Steve Ballmer to President of basketball operations Lawrence Frank and down to President of business operations Gillian Zucker. They all received a combined two and a half year suspension.

Some roles need filling at least on an interim basis before any trade including that of Leonard would even be up for discussion.

“For the deal to be finalized, the Clippers need to appoint a new head of basketball operations — with the expectation that GM Trent Redden would be the choice — and a new acting governor,” Kalland wrote.

This situation may be far from over as the franchise as well as Leonard may not be totally out of the woods yet.

The Department of Justice has reportedly opened its own investigation into the allegations. It would make things more complicated for every party involved.