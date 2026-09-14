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Raptors Get Great News as Kawhi Leonard Trade Finally Becomes Official

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Atlanta Hawks v Los Angeles Clippers
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INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 04: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers warms up before the game against the Atlanta Hawks at Intuit Dome on January 04, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) USER IS NOT PERMITTED TO DOWNLOAD OR USE IMAGE WITHOUT PRIOR APPROVAL.NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Great news, Toronto Raptors fans, it has finally happened. One more time for those not quite convinced. It has finally happened. 

Kawhi Leonard is officially coming back to Toronto seven years after leaving the franchise as a free agent. After nearly three months of uncertainty tied to a roughly yearlong investigation into Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers, Leonard, 35, is being sent back to Toronto in a deal that the Raptors and Clippers agreed to back in late June.

Raptors Welcoming Back Kawhi Leonard After Long Wait

2019 NBA Finals - Game One
GettyTORONTO, ONTARIO – MAY 30: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Toronto Raptors reacts against the Golden State Warriors in the third quarter during Game One of the 2019 NBA Finals at Scotiabank Arena on May 30, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The shot that bounced around the rim several times before dropping into the basketball. The scream with the blue tongue showing. The Finals moments that led to a Raptors’ first-ever NBA championship.

He’s back.

Wrote ESPN’s Shams Charania on X: “Done deal: The LA Clippers and Raptors have both agreed to complete the trade sending Kawhi Leonard to Toronto for Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, two unprotected first-round picks, one first-round pick swap and two second-rounders, per ESPN sources. The sides will now schedule a trade call.”

Wrote Charania in another post: “The Raptors-Clippers trade was agreed upon on June 30, paused amid the NBA investigation, and now will be processed after the Clippers gave the final sign-off Monday after utilizing the last 13 days to absorb the league’s punishment and work through internal logistics.”

Adel Ahmad Adel is a writer with over five years of experience covering the NBA. His work has appeared on various media platforms, both national and local. More about Adel Ahmad

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Raptors Get Great News as Kawhi Leonard Trade Finally Becomes Official

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