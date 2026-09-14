Raptors Get Great News as Kawhi Leonard Trade Finally Becomes Official

Great news, Toronto Raptors fans, it has finally happened. One more time for those not quite convinced. It has finally happened.

Kawhi Leonard is officially coming back to Toronto seven years after leaving the franchise as a free agent. After nearly three months of uncertainty tied to a roughly yearlong investigation into Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers, Leonard, 35, is being sent back to Toronto in a deal that the Raptors and Clippers agreed to back in late June.

Raptors Welcoming Back Kawhi Leonard After Long Wait

The shot that bounced around the rim several times before dropping into the basketball. The scream with the blue tongue showing. The Finals moments that led to a Raptors’ first-ever NBA championship.

He’s back.

Wrote ESPN’s Shams Charania on X: “Done deal: The LA Clippers and Raptors have both agreed to complete the trade sending Kawhi Leonard to Toronto for Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, two unprotected first-round picks, one first-round pick swap and two second-rounders, per ESPN sources. The sides will now schedule a trade call.”

Wrote Charania in another post: “The Raptors-Clippers trade was agreed upon on June 30, paused amid the NBA investigation, and now will be processed after the Clippers gave the final sign-off Monday after utilizing the last 13 days to absorb the league’s punishment and work through internal logistics.”