Raptors Proposed to Pair Kevin Durant and Kawhi in Blockbuster 3-Team Trade

The Toronto Raptors made a championship-sized move with the acquisition of Kawhi Leonard, though the trade remains frozen amid Leonard’s involvement in the NBA’s cap circumvention investigations.

Provided the trade finalizes, the Raptors will have their hands on one of the league’s best players as they look to build off a season in which they fell just one game short of advancing to the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Leonard, even at 35, could greatly elevate Toronto’s ceiling, but if he gets one more superstar by his side, the country of Canada would really enter the championship spirit. So how can the Raptors pull off one more blockbuster?

Kevin Durant to the Raptors, Anyone? Here’s How it Can Happen

Ahh … these Kevin Durant trade talks just don’t die. It feels like Durant has been on the move in each of the last few summers. Of course, that is no slight on Durant, a 16-time All-Star and former MVP. He just has not found a truly comfortable home since departing the Golden State Warriors in 2019.

Next stop: Toronto?

With Leonard, Durant, Scottie Barnes and a few rapidly ascending players, the Raptors would absolutely be discussed on the same level as the champion New York Knicks and the new-look Philadelphia 76ers, who added Jaylen Brown and LeBron James this summer.

In a hypothetical trade, the Raptors pick up the phone and engage the Rockets and Trail Blazers for a deal centered around Durant. Here’s the proposed framework:

Raptors receive: Kevin Durant, Jrue Holiday and Clint Capela

Rockets receive: Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, Allen Graves, Robert Williams II and a 2030 round one pick

Blazers receive: Fred VanVleet, Jakob Poeltl and a 2028 first round pick

It is important to reiterate that this is a purely hypothetical trade meant for some fun debate, not to stir emotions.

With Durant and Holiday, it is safe to say the Raptors would have all the weapons in their artillery to contend for the East crown, if not an NBA championship.

Holiday would solve Toronto’s backcourt playmaking deficiency. Durant and Leonard would tackle all scoring duties. Barnes and the rising Collin Murray-Boyles would suffocate opposing stars.

Phew … now these Raptors would be something else.

Would Durant Make Toronto the Favorite in the East?

It’s a different East now. Which is exactly why making big moves is absolutely crucial.

The Sixers have vaulted to near the top of the conference. The Knicks are still champs until proven otherwise. The Indiana Pacers are coming back healthy. The Miami Heat added Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Raptors, with Leonard, Durant and Barnes as the core, would command serious recognition.

Despite pushing 40, Durant still has some youth in those legs. Last season, the two-time Finals MVP, yet again, registered a season averaging 25 points on 50 percent shooting from the field. Durant is an excellent No. 2, among the very best ever. With Leonard as the primary option, Durant would get to do what he does best — score and score some more. Similar to his role in Golden State, he would have the defenders and playmakers around him to allow him to fully exert himself as a go-to scorer.

Yes, the Raptors would get older. (Well, they already traded for a 35-year-old!) But they would be squarely in the mix for a title.

Isn’t that the ultimate goal?