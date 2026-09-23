Raptors Picked Kawhi Leonard Over Three Other All-Star Trades

The Toronto Raptors took the risk of trading for Kawhi Leonard this offseason, but it turns out they had three other NBA All-Star options. An outstanding season led by franchise player Scottie Barnes showed the Raptors looking to upgrade with another star. Both Brandon Ingram and RJ Barrett were considered expendable to shop deals for trade improvements.

Raptors Updates transcribed some notes from NBA insider Jake Fischer’s live stream referencing Toronto’s summer moves:

“Jake believes Toronto had Kawhi Leonard at the top of their list, but had signaled to the league they were going ‘big game hunting.’ They called Boston about Jaylen Brown. They called Memphis about JJJ. They had some conversation about Anthony Davis. Under Bobby Webster, the Raptors were looking to push their chips into the middle of the table and to add an All-NBA-star-calibre player.”

The three names of Brown, Davis, and Jaren Jackson all received interest from the Raptors as stars they considered pairing with Barnes. Fischer noted that Leonard was at the top of the list due to the past success they experienced together, and the fan base getting to embrace the guy who led them to an NBA Championship. However, the risks of Kawhi could make this a bold move since they prioritized him over other great options.

Kawhi Leonard Vs Other Available All-Stars

Each scenario is different to see risks and upsides varying for each name when compared to Leonard. Davis was the least likely since the Washington Wizards refused to trade him before he played a game there, and his injury concerns are equal to Kawhi with a lower ceiling.

Jackson was an option months earlier during the season when the Memphis Grizzlies traded him to the Utah Jazz. However, Toronto wasn’t ready to make a big move then, and they’d have to overpay to get him away from Utah.

Brown is the biggest name that the Raptors missed out on and could have been a better option than Leonard. Better health and a younger age make Brown a more valued target, and he was acquired for a cheaper price by the Philadelphia 76ers. Brown is the one name that could make the Kawhi trade look like a mistake for not prioritizing him.

Kawhi Leonard Can Become Historic Great

Leonard leaving Toronto after his one season winning the NBA Championship sees him returning as a hero. Despite the Los Angeles Clippers scandal harming Kawhi’s reputation, the Raptors fan base is the only one where he’s beloved.

A strong stint here to end his career on a high note would make Leonard an even more beloved franchise great. Toronto fans will rank Kawhi above Kyle Lowry as the greatest Raptor ever if he wins another NBA Championship.

The Raptors would likely be content if they just got a few chances of realistic title contention. Leonard must stay relatively healthy to be Barnes’ co-star and help develop the younger Collin Murray-Boyles. Toronto picking Kawhi over others gives him a rare chance to end his career ideally after the scandal soured many league fans on him.