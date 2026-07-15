Raptors Proposed to Sign DeRozan After Massive 4-Player Jamal Murray Trade

With the Eastern Conference getting more competitive every year, the Toronto Raptors decided to re-acquire Kawhi Leonard after he departed from the franchise seven years ago.

While a potential return for Leonard is still hanging in the balance, the Raptors could look to make another splash. There might be a path for the Raptors to acquire All-Star Canadian guard Jamal Murray while clearing space to sign veteran forward DeMar DeRozan as a free agent.

In a proposed trade, the Raptors would acquire Murray from Denver while sending out Immanuel Quickley, Collin Murray-Boyles, Jamal Shead, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2029 first-round pick and a 2027 second-round pick.

Murray remains a key piece of the Nuggets’ core, but reports suggest the Denver front office is open to fielding trade offers for any player not named Jokic.

Raptors Proposal Grabs DeMar DeRozan and Jamal Murray

This framework doesn’t entirely fit into a direct salary matching one. Murray is on a hefty contract that would push Toronto into luxury tax territory. However, the Raptors have some flexibility to push for a trade to keep them competitive.

Quickley’s outgoing salary of around $32.5 million is the most significant outgoing deal. Given his role as a starting-caliber guard, it is only right that he is replaced by Murray, who makes a case as an upgrade.

Murray will earn $50.1 million for 2026-27 and his deal runs out in 2028-29. The Nuggets are in a tough spot with significant commitment to at least four stars. There is also a looming extension for young forward Peyton Watson, which they intend to do.

This has opened up speculations of moving one of their core stars aside from Nikola Jokic. Murray, alongside Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun, has been floated around as a possible movers.

DeRozan could be added as a free agent after the Sacramento Kings chose not to re-sign him. He started his career in Toronto and a move back could represent a full circle moment for the veteran star.

Do These Moves Make Toronto East Juggernauts?

With the addition of Murray and DeRozan, the Raptors would be poised to improve on their postseason performance. With young talents like Scottie Barnes being viewed as the future, adding experience would redefine his game.

Murray brings a championship pedigree, having contributed to Denver’s 2023 title run. He averaged a career-high 25.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists in 2025-26. At 29 years old, he could well be on a late prime surge and a franchise-altering piece.

DeRozan, 36, averaged below 20 points per game for the first time in his career. Age is catching up, but he is still an impactful piece for any roster. He could join on a short-term deal, which is a win-win for both him and the Raptors.

The Raptors are reportedly looking to move Brandon Ingram and would need all the offensive reinforcements they can get. Ingram, who led the franchise in scoring, was disappointing in the postseason.