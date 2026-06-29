Kawhi Leonard may be on the move this offseason, with several franchises monitoring his situation with the Los Angeles Clippers.

According to Sportsnet’s Michael Grange, there is an opportunity for Leonard to return to the Toronto Raptors, the team with which he won the 2019 NBA championship.

“There are plenty of moving parts and some contradictory information kicking around, but two sources close to the situation that I spoke with on Sunday confirmed that the Raptors have discussed the possibility of a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers that would bring the 2026 second-team all-NBA selection back to Toronto,” Grange wrote. “The Raptors’ interest in Leonard was first reported by Marc Stein and Jake Fischer.”

In a proposed trade package, the Raptors would have to move Brandon Ingram and third-year wing Gradey Dick alongside future draft picks for Leonard.

How a Kawhi Leonard to Raptors Return Could Materialize

Leonard is entering the final year of his deal and will earn around $50.3 million for 2026-27. He will be an unrestricted free agent this time next year, which can cause cap flexibility challenges for the Clippers if they don’t trade him this summer.

An extension for Leonard is reportedly unlikely, meaning that any chance to get returns for his value will have to come this trade window.

The most probable construction by the Raptors would involve Ingram.

“The most likely construction of the deal would centre on a package including 2026 all-star Brandon Ingram and third-year wing Gradey Dick, which would work in terms of salary matching, per one source,” Grange wrote. “The Raptors would likely have to add some draft picks as additional compensation.”

Ingram, an All-Star forward, is on a three-year $120 million deal and is owed $40 million for 2026-27. After that year, he will be entering a player option year, which makes him a significant commitment at the moment.

Ingram has been an important star for Toronto ever since he joined from the New Orleans Pelicans at the trade deadline last year. However, despite a strong scoring regular season, he was disappointing in the postseason.

Dick is an extra piece to be included while the Raptors possess their own first-round picks through 2032, which could help sweeten the deal.

Leonard Return Could Be a Positive

Leonard was in top form in 2027-27. He averaged a career high 27.9 points per game, as well as adding 6.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. His addition will be coming at the best possible time.

The Raptors made their first postseason appearance since 2022, and despite being relatively less-experienced against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Cavs had to dig deep in a hard-fought seven-game series to take the first round over Toronto.

The Raptors are tending towards building around Scottie Barnes, with supporting pieces like RJ Barrett providing support. Adding Leonard, a two-time NBA champion and Finals MVP, will inject that postseason experience and elevate their roster.

“In his first full year as the Raptors top decision maker, Raptors general manager Bobby Webster has speculated about the timing of ‘maybe start(ing) to push some chips into the middle,” Grange added. “Webster led the Raptors’ efforts to acquire Leonard back in 2018, a risky, franchise-shifting move that led directly to the Raptors only championship. It appears he’s at least considering trying to go down the same path again.”

Leonard only spent one season in Toronto, but he handed the franchise its first major championship success. Since he left, they haven’t rediscovered that contentious character.

Leonard turns 35 today, and his injury history isn’t memorable. But the Raptors can take the risk and bet on his contribution when on the floor and healthy.





