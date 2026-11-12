Raptors Injury Update: Is Scottie Barnes Playing Tonight vs. 76ers?

The Toronto Raptors will have to wait a little longer for Scottie Barnes to return.

Barnes has been ruled out of Thursday night’s road game against the Philadelphia 76ers, extending his absence to four consecutive games because of a left groin strain.

The Raptors confirmed his status in their official personnel report Thursday afternoon, leaving coach Darko Rajakovic without his All-Star forward for another important Eastern Conference matchup.

Toronto will also be without Kawhi Leonard, who continues to recover from a left knee issue.

The latest setback comes as the Raptors attempt to end a two-game losing streak following Wednesday’s 98-93 home defeat to the Boston Celtics.

Scottie Barnes to Miss Fourth Straight Game

Barnes has not played since Toronto’s Nov. 4 loss to the Denver Nuggets.

The 25-year-old appeared to be dealing with discomfort around his hip and groin during that game, particularly in the second half.

He subsequently missed games against Milwaukee, Memphis and Boston.

Thursday’s absence extends that streak to four games, with no official timetable announced for his return.

Before the injury, Barnes had been enjoying an impressive start to his sixth NBA season.

Through eight appearances, the former Rookie of the Year averaged 23.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.3 steals in 33.3 minutes per game.

His production underscores the challenge facing Toronto.

Barnes has been one of the Raptors’ primary offensive creators while providing defensive versatility across several positions.

Without him, Rajakovic must find ways to replace not only his scoring but also his playmaking and rebounding.

The Raptors struggled to generate consistent offense against Boston on Wednesday, despite keeping the game competitive until the closing minutes.

Jayson Tatum finished with 24 points and eight assists, while Derrick White contributed 19 points and four blocks for the Celtics.

Toronto entered the fourth quarter within striking distance but could not complete the comeback.

Barnes’ absence becomes even more significant with Leonard also sidelined.

Raptors Face 76ers Without Several Key Players

According to the Raptors, Leonard remains out because of left knee injury management.

The veteran forward has been working toward a return after dealing with knee swelling, but Toronto has not cleared him to play.

Nate Bittle is also unavailable because of a right foot avulsion fracture, while Trayce Jackson-Davis will miss the game because of an illness.

Kevin McCullar Jr. is listed as out on a two-way G League designation.

The injuries leave Toronto short-handed against a Philadelphia team that entered Thursday with a 9-3 record.

However, the 76ers have their own availability concerns.

LeBron James has been ruled out because of low back and sciatica injury management, while Joel Embiid remains questionable with right foot plantar fascia injury management.

Toronto could benefit from Philadelphia’s depleted lineup, although the Raptors must first address their own offensive struggles.

Immanuel Quickley and Collin Murray-Boyles returned to the starting lineup against Boston on Wednesday, providing some relief after recent absences.

Their availability gives Rajakovic more options as Toronto prepares for another demanding matchup.

The Raptors return home Sunday to face the New York Knicks.

Whether Barnes will be ready for that game remains uncertain.