Scottie Barnes Reacts to Being Left Off All-NBA Teams

Toronto Raptors star Scottie Barnes shared his reaction after being left off the All-NBA Teams, and he’s clearly not happy about it.

Despite a terrific season put up by Barnes, where he averaged 18.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.5 blocks, and 1.4 steals per game, made the NBA All-Defensive second team, and led the Raptors to the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference, he was not among the 15 players selected to the three All-NBA Teams when the votes were revealed on Sunday night.

In fact, Barnes wasn’t even close to making the third All-NBA Team. The last player on the third team was Chet Holmgren of the Oklahoma City Thunder, with 87 total points, while Barnes received only nine total points with nine third-team votes. Between Holmgren and Barnes were Deni Avdija and Karl-Anthony Towns, so Barnes really didn’t have a chance of making the third team, even though many fans and observers of the sport felt that he was worthy of the honor.

Scottie Barnes Shares Reaction to All-NBA Snub

Taking to his social media after the All-NBA teams were revealed, Barnes shared his reaction to what he obviously believes is a snub for the award.

One thing that fans need to keep in mind is that this is a regular-season award, so while Barnes was absolutely outstanding for the Raptors in their first-round playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, those seven games did not factor into these votes.

That being said, even if you don’t take into consideration his incredible postseason play, Barnes’ regular-season play was more than worthy of a third-team spot on the All-NBA team. The fact that he really wasn’t even close to getting honored is a bit of a surprise, as it felt like he should have received far more consideration for the award after putting together a great season for the Raptors on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.

For Raptors fans, they can only hope that this snub lights a fire under Barnes even more than it already had after he was upset he was left off the NBA All-Defensive First Team.

Scottie Barnes Ready to Explode Into Superstardom

After his best season yet in the NBA, Barnes is ready to make the leap and explode into a superstar next season for the Raptors.

The team itself took a major leap this year as they improved by 16 wins from the previous season to lock up the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference, and then they pushed the Cavs to a hard seven games in the first round. It was an eye-opening performance for the national media and those who don’t watch Barnes play for Toronto regularly, and you can only hope that seeing him perform so well in the playoffs this season will have even more media keeping a closer eye on him next season.

While the 15 players selected for this year’s All-NBA teams are all excellent, so is Barnes, and he should have been recognized as such. But now that the results are in, all he can do is get back to work and show everyone who didn’t vote for him this year why they made a mistake with an even stronger year next season.