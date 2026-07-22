Toronto Raptors Get Tough Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Reality Check

The Toronto Raptors are waiting for the Kawhi Leonard trade with the Los Angeles Clippers to become official.

But as they are on standby, the Raptors received a harsh reality check about reigning two-time MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Speaking on the No Flukes podcast, SGA’s father Vaughan Alexander revealed that the Oklahoma City Thunder superstar is unlikely to play in Toronto. He also thought that his son would never leave Oklahoma City.

“People ask like, ‘What does Shai do in OKC and how does he like it?'” Vaughan said. “He loves it because all Shai wants to do is hoop. He got to do it in OKC. All Shai wants to do is hoop it. It’s a perfect fit. Do you get what I’m trying to say? “As opposed to like being somewhere there’s night life. This, that or in Toronto where everybody’s going to be on your ass saying, ‘Yo, give me tickets, give me this, this. Shai’s perfect where he is in OKC. I don’t think he’ll ever leave unless politics or something happens.”

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While it’s tough to see SGA leave the Thunder, anything is possible in the NBA after the Los Angeles Lakers acquired Luka Doncic last year. Nobody is safe in the current climate in the league, though the elder Alexander’s comments are a harsh reality for the Raptors.

SGA was born in Toronto and raised in nearby Hamilton. It would be an amazing moment for the city and the entire nation of Canada to see one of their greatest players ever play in the capital.

Toronto Raptors Waiting for Kawhi Leonard Trade

One of the most unexpected trades of the offseason was the Toronto Raptors reuniting with Kawhi Leonard. The Raptors are sending Brandon Ingram and Gradey Dick to the Los Angeles Clippers, but the deal is not yet official.

According to Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press, the trade is currently on hold until the NBA finishes up on their investigation into the Clippers’ alleged salary cap circumvention that includes Leonard signing a deal with climate finance company Aspirations.

It’s a matter of when the trade will be finalized, though it seems like the Raptors aren’t sweating about the results of the investigation. There’s a chance Leonard could get suspended or he could become an unrestricted free agent.

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SGA’s Reaction to Kawhi Trade

Speaking to reporters during the FIBA World Cup qualifiers earlier this month, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shared his reaction to the Toronto Raptors acquiring Kawhi Leonard.

“For as long as I can remember, Toronto has loved the Raptors,” Gilgeous-Alexander said, via Jeff Patterson of The Oklahoman. “The country’s loved the Raptors. I don’t think that’ll ever change, no matter who plays for them. Um, but yeah, adding a guy like that to your roster, no matter where you’re from or what team you are amplifies everything. Toronto should be a good team next year for sure.”

Leonard led the Raptors to their first and only NBA championship back in 2019. He only played one season in Toronto, but it was the greatest season in franchise history.