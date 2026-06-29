Full Toronto Raptors Trade Package For Kawhi Leonard Revealed

The Toronto Raptors have become the top team associated with Kawhi Leonard trade talks after multiple reports over the weekend. Leonard reportedly will only sign a new extension with the Raptors for certain and other teams would likely have to convince him. Rumors of Brandon Ingram being the top trade name involved were confirmed with the rest of the full trade package.

Clutch Points’ NBA insider Brett Siegel revealed the following details about the Toronto offer to bring back Kawhi:

“Toronto Raptors Receive: Kawhi Leonard Los Angeles Clippers Receive: Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, one first round draft pick Over the weekend, the Toronto Raptors reached out to engage in trade talks with LA. The Raptors hold interest in getting a deal done for Leonard right now. Although no deal has been finalized, the Raptors are willing to offer former All-Star Brandon Ingram, 22-year-old sharpshooter Gradey Dick, and a first-round pick, sources told ClutchPoints.”

The Raptors believe they sent a fair offer of a proven player in Ingram, a young talent in Dick, and a future first round pick. Leonard trade packages are fascinating to break down since his injury history adds a huge risk. Another draft pick and/or a better younger player than Gradey Dick may be the biggest things the Los Angeles Clippers want from a trade.

Examining Why Toronto Raptors Want Kawhi Leonard

The Toronto side of this trade is obvious since they want to bring back the player who led the franchise to their only NBA Championship. Raptors management took a huge risk trading DeMar DeRozan for Leonard with just one season left on the latter’s contract.

Kawhi led Toronto to the 2019 NBA Championship, but he still decided to leave after that one dream season. The Clippers offered a chance for Leonard to build his own franchise by convincing them to trade for Paul George and other veterans.

This past season showed the Raptors having a breakout season behind the trio of Ingram, Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett. Either Ingram or Barrett getting traded for a bigger star makes sense for a team hoping to contend. Kawhi would return as a hero and instantly increase their ceiling of contending in the Eastern Conference.

Examining What Clippers Want From A Trade

The Clippers hold more power here since they are the ones trading a superstar with a year left on his deal. Kawhi’s older age and inconsistent time on the court may make last season’s healthiest year the right time to cash in on his highest trade value.

Big moves trading away James Harden and Ivica Zubac this past season confirmed the Clippers are not afraid of taking a step back to help the future of their franchise. Trading Leonard is the last major move they can make to get future assets.

The questions come down to whether they would prefer Ingram or the younger Barrett as the main piece. Reports indicate they’d much prefer Collin Murray-Boyles over Dick as the young player involved. Further negotiations will determine if the two teams can reach an agreement to move Kawhi.