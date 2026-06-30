Toronto Raptors Draw Firm Line in Potential Kawhi Leonard Trade: Report

The Toronto Raptors are one of the teams linked to Kawhi Leonard this offseason.

Leonard played one season in Toronto, leading them to their first-ever NBA championship in 2019. He has a year left with the Los Angeles Clippers amid the league’s investigation into the franchise’s alleged salary cap circumvention.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Leonard is willing to sign an extension with the Raptors if they acquire him. Other teams linked to the two-time NBA champ were the Dallas Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs and Detroit Pistons.

Raptors Make 2 Young Players Untouchable in Kawhi Leonard Trade

ClutchPoints’ Tomer Azarly reported that the Toronto Raptors are offering Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick and a first-round pick to the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for Kawhi Leonard.

However, the Clippers reportedly view the offer as “one-sided” despite the inclusion of Ingram, who was an All-Star for the Raptors last season. They are more interested in Collin Murray-Boyles, but he’s off limits.

According to Michael Grange of SportsNet, the Raptors have made Murray-Boyles and Ja’Kobe Walter untouchables in any potential trade for Leonard.

To be fair to Leonard, he’s coming off his best season with the Clippers. He averaged 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals in 65 games. He’s also 35 years old and has a long history of injury issues.

Murray-Boyles had a solid rookie season, averaging 8.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He was named to the All-Rookie Second Team and has already established himself as one of the best young defenders in the NBA.

Walter, on the other hand, averaged 7.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 steals in his second season. He was also much better in the second half of the season and put up improved stats as a starter.

Kawhi Leonard’s Career

There’s no denying that Kawhi Leonard is one of the greatest players of his generation. His NBA journey began as the No. 15 pick by the Indiana Pacers in 2011. He was immediately traded to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for George Hill.

In San Antonio, Leonard became one of the best two-way players in the league. He led the Spurs to their fifth NBA championship in 2014 and was even named NBA Finals MVP.

However, his tenure in San Antonio ended in 2018 after playing just nine games the previous season due to a quadriceps injury. The Spurs seemingly mismanaged his recovery, leading to a breakdown in their relationship with Leonard.

The Spurs traded him and Danny Green to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl and a first-round pick. He played just one season in Toronto, but he helped the Raptors win their first-ever NBA title, beating the Golden State Warriors in the 2019 NBA Finals.

Leonard returned home to California in the summer of 2019, joining the Los Angeles Clippers. However, his tenure with the Clippers has been filled with disappointing playoff outcomes and injuries.