Raptors Will Have To Wait For Kawhi Leonard As NBA Investigation Still ‘Weeks Away’

The NBA has been investigating Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers for over a year following an expose that alleged the team gave the two-time NBA Finals MVP under-the-table money to circumvent the salary cap through a third-party company called Aspiration.

The Toronto Raptors have been waiting for this investigation to be done to finally welcome Leonard back to the team after an agreed-upon trade with the Clippers last month.

However, the Raptors will have to wait a little longer as ESPN’s Shams Charania, who first broke the trade, said that the NBA’s investigation into Leonard and the Clippers are still “weeks away.”

“Listen, the NBA, for its part, has made it clear that results from the law firm independently are still weeks away,” Charania said on NBA Today. “And at the crux of this, the delay in a trade being completed is because the Raptors would assume the risk of any potential discipline to Kawhi Leonard.”

Will Kawhi Leonard Be Reprimanded?

Charania clarified that does not mean Leonard will be reprimanded in the investigation, but the Raptors are just avoiding any risks in the aftermath of the NBA-led fact-finding process.

“That does not mean that there will be discipline for Leonard, but if he is implicated in any way in this, you’re looking at fine, suspension, you’re looking at potential voiding of contract, and that would have a result on the potential trade value of Kawhi Leonard,” Charania said.

“Ten days into July, business has been halted for both sides, the Clippers and the Raptors, and three players, Kawhi Leonard, Brandon Ingram, and Grady Dick, are now in limbo.”

The league’s investigation focuses on a massive sponsorship agreement Leonard signed with Aspiration, a green-banking company, while he was playing for the Clippers.

NBA officials, including Commissioner Adam Silver, have interviewed Leonard, his representatives, Clippers executives, and Aspiration staff to determine if the sponsorship was secretly used to pay the star player more money than the league’s rules allow.

The Clippers have strongly denied the allegations, stating they did not funnel any money to Leonard and were actually victims of fraud committed by Joe Sanberg, an Aspiration co-founder who has been sentenced to prison.

What Would Happen If Kawhi Leonard’s Contract Gets Voided After The NBA Investigation

Among the possible punishments for Leonard is a void contract, which means that he would be a free agent abruptly.

Raptors reporter of Sportsnet Michael Grange explained what could possibly happen when Leonard’s contract gets voided.

“IF Leonard’s contract is voided (unlikely, but not impossible) my understanding is the trade would be off, Ingram, Dick and draft assets would be returned and Leonard would become a free agent … theoretically free to sign with the Raptors,” he wrote on X.

IF Leonard’s contract is voided (unlikely, but not impossible) my understanding is the trade would be off, Ingram, Dick and draft assets would be returned and Leonard would become a free agent … theoretically free to sign with the Raptors: https://t.co/We21YlkaFk — Michael Grange (@michaelgrange) July 9, 2026

That would also mean that the agreed-upon trade with the Clippers would be voided and the Raptors would still have Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, and their draft assets

In that scenario, Leonard would have to sign a mid-level exception with the Raptors to play in Toronto next season, considering the team’s salary situation if they again absorbed the contracts of Ingram and Dick.

For now, the two teams and Leonard are waiting for the NBA to finish its investigation and finally put everything to bed.