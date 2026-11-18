Utah Jazz guard Brice Sensabaugh had a rare performance for a player off the bench. Sensabaugh had 40 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, and made eight three-pointers. According to StatMuse, he is the first player in NBA history to reach those numbers off the bench. This performance helped the Jazz get a 132-107 win against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Utah Jazz Get Unexpected Offensive Explosion Off the Bench
Sensabaugh has been a solid player for the Jazz over the last couple of years. He has been a spark plug off the bench and can score in bunches. However, a performance like this comes as a surprise; being the first player in NBA history off the bench with these numbers is impressive.
Sensabaugh’s explosion is the reason that Utah was able to win by as much as they did. This was unexpected but spectacular. He put on a show during his 40-point outburst, and there was nothing that the Clippers could do to stop him. Because of his unexpected performance, he is now in the history books.
Utah’s Bench Production Carries the Charge
Josh Okogie, Svi Mykhailiuk, and Tony Bradley also added some help. Sensabaugh may have done the bulk of the scoring from the bench, but the other three provided defense and rebounding. Okogie chipped in nine points; Mykhailiuk added 8 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists; and Bradley had seven rebounds. This was a good effort from the Jazz bench, who showed up to play.
This was the rarest bench performance in NBA history that Sensabaugh put on. He is now the first and only person off the bench to have these numbers. This gives the Jazz something to look forward to and to build on. Sensabaugh has been one of the most important players on Utah during this struggling season.
Utah Jazz Player Makes NBA History With 40 Points Off the Bench