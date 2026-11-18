Utah Jazz guard Brice Sensabaugh had a rare performance for a player off the bench. Sensabaugh had 40 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, and made eight three-pointers. According to StatMuse, he is the first player in NBA history to reach those numbers off the bench. This performance helped the Jazz get a 132-107 win against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Utah Jazz Get Unexpected Offensive Explosion Off the Bench

Getty INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 17: Brice Sensabaugh #28 of the Utah Jazz reacts near crew chief James Williams during the second half against the LA Clippers at Intuit Dome on November 17, 2026 in Inglewood, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ryan Sirius Sun/Getty Images)

Sensabaugh has been a solid player for the Jazz over the last couple of years. He has been a spark plug off the bench and can score in bunches. However, a performance like this comes as a surprise; being the first player in NBA history off the bench with these numbers is impressive.

Sensabaugh’s explosion is the reason that Utah was able to win by as much as they did. This was unexpected but spectacular. He put on a show during his 40-point outburst, and there was nothing that the Clippers could do to stop him. Because of his unexpected performance, he is now in the history books.

Utah’s Bench Production Carries the Charge

Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – APRIL 03: Brice Sensabaugh #28 of the Utah Jazz goes to the basket against the Houston Rockets during the second half at Toyota Center on April 03, 2026 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Josh Okogie, Svi Mykhailiuk, and Tony Bradley also added some help. Sensabaugh may have done the bulk of the scoring from the bench, but the other three provided defense and rebounding. Okogie chipped in nine points; Mykhailiuk added 8 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists; and Bradley had seven rebounds. This was a good effort from the Jazz bench, who showed up to play.

This was the rarest bench performance in NBA history that Sensabaugh put on. He is now the first and only person off the bench to have these numbers. This gives the Jazz something to look forward to and to build on. Sensabaugh has been one of the most important players on Utah during this struggling season.