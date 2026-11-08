Keyonte George Injury Update: Jazz Guard’s Status Changes

Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George has been downgraded to questionable for Sunday’s game. According to Underdog NBA, George is questionable due to an illness. If George doesn’t play, this will be the first game of the season that he has missed. Utah holds out hope that he will be able to play.

Keyonte George and His Good Start

Getty BOULDER, COLORADO – OCTOBER 4: Keyonte George #3 of the Utah Jazz jokes around with a referee in the first half of a preseason game against the Denver Nuggets at CU Event Center on October 4, 2026 in Boulder, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

George is in his fourth season in the NBA, all with the Jazz. Through nine games so far, he is averaging 21.3 points and 6.2 assists per game. He has been one of the Jazz’s most consistent players on offense and is able to create his own shot. George has also improved as a passer, averaging his most assists in his career over four years.

He has been an impressive player this season despite the Jazz’s struggles early. His ability to score has constantly provided Utah with enough offense to be able to at least stay in games. They have been dealing with a bunch of injuries lately, and it has shown in their recent games. The Utah guards have been having to carry the workload as their frontcourt has been very injured to start this season.

Jazz without George

Getty SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – OCTOBER 25 : Ace Bailey #19 of the Utah Jazz reacts after being charged with a foul against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half of their game at the Delta Center on October 25, 2026 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Chris Gardner/ Getty Images)

If George doesn’t play, then Utah will need to find scoring elsewhere. They have capable players like Darryn Peterson, Brice Sensebaugh, or Ace Bailey. One of those three players will have to have a big game tonight. George accounts for 21 points; they will need to make up that number if he isn’t available tonight.

The Jazz are struggling right now at 1-8 and have looked bad. George, however, has been playing well and giving the Jazz a chance to win some of these games. Without him, they will need to find enough production from someone else to be able to compete tonight. Utah will remain hopeful that he can be upgraded and play tonight, but as of right now, he is questionable.