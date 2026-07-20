Anthony Davis Called Out as Wizards Get LeBron James Trade Prediction

Anthony Davis’ future remains far from settled, and it will significantly determine the Washington Wizards’ outlook.

Davis is surrounded by an intriguing collection of talent, from fellow multi-time All-Star Trae Young, to recent top picks AJ Dybantsa and Alex Sarr, all the way down to fellow NBA champion Khris Middleton.

But Davis could be a swing piece for another organization, one actively pursuing LeBron James.

Wizards Predicted to Trade Anthony Davis to Warriors

Former NBA forward P.J. Tucker offered his two cents on Davis and the Wizards’ plans for the big man, predicting a trade to the Golden State Warriors that would reunite him with James.

“I got him [James] going to Golden State, dog.” Tucker said during an appearance on the “Club 520” podcast that premiered on July 20. “I got him going to Golden State. I like–Bron is Golden State is going to be tough.

“Oh my god.”

Tucker continued, “And AD about to get out of Washington. They going to get AD. AD and Bron to Golden State, what’s up?”

Such a move would also pair him with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. It could mean landing Jimmy Butler, who is on an expiring contract, for the Warriors, if they want to go that route.

To this point, there have been few indications that is the case.

Wizards Called ‘Dark Horse’ in LeBron James’ Free Agency

Davis drew attention saying James could “maybe” end up with the Wizards, who have not been part of the team’s openly pursuing him or viewed as a legitimate destination for the 22-time All-Star.

However, NBA reporter Brandon “Scoop B.” Robinson called the Wizards a “wild card” nonetheless.

They would need to outmaneuver some strong competition.

“I still go back to what I said about AJ Dybantsa. I really feel like, as this draws out even further, that’s where the Minnesotas, and that’s where the Washington Wizards–as dark horses–are conversational pieces. I’ve been saying that since May. I’ll continue to say it,” Robinson said on “Big Play Cleveland” on July 20.

“I believe that the Cleveland Cavaliers are the front runner, I believe that the Philadelphia 76ers are number two, I think the Warriors are three, and I think that the wild cards in all of this are the Washington Wizards and the Minnesota Timberwolves, based off of my reporting.”

That does not even mention the Miami Heat, who have widely been viewed as at least the co-favorite to land James alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo.

That is why the Wizards, and specifically, Davis, are keys in the race to land James.

Anthony Davis Gets Bet From Jeff Teague

Davis made strong remarks to suggest he is bought into what the Wizards are building, which could bode well for Washington if it does decide it wants to test the waters on James.

He also predicted that he would play in all “82” games during the 2026-27 regular season.

“I got 100 bands he won’t play all 82,” Club 520 host and former NBA guard Jeff Teague said on their July 20 live stream in reaction to Davis’ remarks, adding “I got anything under 70 [games]” and that Davis “won’t qualify for no awards,” settling on 58 contests for the 10-time All-Star.

Teague would get poor odds on that bet, since Davis has never played in all 82 games during a regular season in his career.

Moreover, he has only crossed the 58-game threshold once in the last six seasons.