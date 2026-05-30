Washington Wizards Deliver Good News Ahead of 2026 NBA Draft

The Washington Wizards announced a bit of good news ahead of the 2026 NBA Draft.

In an interview with The Athletic’s Josh Robbins, Monumental Sports & Entertainment president of business operations and chief commercial officer Jim Van Stone revealed that ticket sales for Wizards games next season are booming.

Van Stone explained that the ongoing renovations of the Capital One Arena, the All-Star duo of Anthony Davis and Trae Young and the No. 1 pick of this year’s draft has the entire city of Washington buzzing.

“A lot of that is a combination of the new arena (renovations) and what we’re doing … the trades and then where we stand with the lottery,” Van Stone said. “I feel really good about where we are. There’s just a good vibe right now across the board.”

The Wizards have yet to see Davis in action, though there’s plenty of hope that he would be healthy next season. Young suited up for just five games before being shut down due to injury.

As for the No. 1 pick, the expectation is that BYU’s AJ Dybantsa will be the Wizards’ selection.

Trae Young and Anthony Davis Eligible for Contract Extensions

Trae Young has a player option for next season, but if he opts out, he will become an unrestricted free agent.

However, the Wizards didn’t acquire him at the trade deadline to let him walk after just five games. Young appears to be buying into what the franchise is selling, with his next contract likely a three-year deal, as reported by Sports Illustrated.

On the other hand, Anthony Davis has one year left on his contract. He has not suited up for the Wizards, and there’s questions about his age and durability.

The Wizards could hold off an extension until they can see what Davis can bring to their team next season.

According to Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, Davis is unsure of the Wizards’ potential to become contenders overnight.

Young would be the key to AD’s willingness to stay and help turn the franchise around.

Wizards Getting Calls for No. 1 Pick

The Washington Wizards won the lottery and landed the No. 1 pick for this year’s NBA Draft. AJ Dybantsa is the consensus top prospect, though there are other options like Darryn Peterson, Caleb Wilson and Cameron Boozer.

With the Wizards already filled with young players, they are reportedly listening to offers for the No. 1 pick and trade down the draft.

ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel mentioned the Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls as potential interested parties, while the Utah Jazz have been linked to the No. 1 pick due to their ties with Dybantsa.

The Jazz have the second pick, the Bulls own the No. 4 selection and the Hawks are picking eighth.