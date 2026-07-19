Wizards’ AJ Dybantsa Reveals 3-Word Recruiting Pitch to LeBron James

Washington Wizards rookie AJ Dybantsa was asked directly and provided an answer regarding LeBron James, and it was one that no other team wooing the 22-time All-Star in free agency can say at this point.

The Wizards have built out a roster comprised of young talent like Dybantsa, as well as veterans like Trae Young and Anthony Davis.

When it comes to James, Davis is Dybantsa’s ace in the hole.

Anthony Davis Key to AJ Dybantsa’s Wizards Pitch to LeBron James

Dybantsa is a rookie, but he already understands two key tenets of life in professional sports: that his Wizards teammate Davis and James won a championship together as teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers, and that he can try to leverage that relationship.

That sounds like Dybantsa’s plan.

“My pitch is ‘Talk to AD,’” Dybantsa told Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green during a clip of a conversation shared on X by WizardsMuse on July 18, before reiterating when asked he would want James in Washington. “Talk to AD.”

Green began his question by saying James “not coming” to the Wizards, a nod to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat being viewed as the favorites to land the four-time All-Star in free agency. He also admitted it was a “really good pitch,” due to Davis and James’ history.

Green’s Warriors were also in pursuit of James, but have fallen behind the the Cavs and Heat.

Part of Golden State’s plan included acquiring another star, and Davis is someone that they have been linked to.

At the same time, they have not gotten much traction with the Wizards, who have only said that they expect Davis will play for them this coming season. Davis is certainly a potential factor in James’ decision, it just remains unclear how and to what degree at this point.

Dybantsa has made some notable comments about facing James in the past.

It remains the longest of shots, but something that Wizards players are entertaining as the offseason plays out.

Anthony Davis Has Spoken With LeBron James

Dybantsa’s comments follow Davis’ admission that he has spoken with James amid the latter’s free agency. Davis said, “Maybe” with a smile when asked if there was “any change” of James signing with the Wizards.

The Wizards also acquired center Deandre Ayton in a trade this offseason.

Ayton, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2018 draft, was a teammate of James’ on the Lakers last season. That gives the Wizards a couple of players who could put in a good word.

That is, unless Davis’ conversations with James revolved around their teaming up somewhere else, such as the Warriors. The Cavaliers and Heat have not emerged as threats in the sense of targeting Davis. The Wizards are a potential key to the Warriors’ hopes of landing James.

Moreover, Young said that he has made it clear that he wants Davis in Washington.

Still, wanting James to sign with the Wizards in free agency is a far cry from actually doing it. The Wizards face seemingly insurmountable odds in that regard.