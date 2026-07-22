Wizards Get Encouraging Update Amid Anthony Davis Trade Speculation

Anthony Davis’ attention-grabbing comments about himself and the Washington Wizards reached the national stage, and they may have been more than just lip service.

The Wizards traded for Davis knowing that he could be a short-term rental, with a $62.8 million player option for 2027-28 looming over both sides. Because of that, trade speculation has emerged, despite Davis speaking as though he will be with in Washington this year.

According to a recent conversation the big man had, the ball could still be in the Wizards’ court.

Anthony Davis Waiting on Wizards

Davis is in the penultimate season of a three-year, $179.3 million contract, but ESPN and Andscape’s Marc J. Spears shared a conversation he had with the Wizards star in Las Vegas during Summer League.

Discussing that Davis cannot sign his extension until August, Spears noted that Davis is still due “some good money” even without an extension.

Spears said he and Davis spoke “briefly.”

“He said, ‘Let’s see what the Wizards want to do,’” Spears said on “NBA Today” on July 21. “But the one thing is he’s present. He was at Trae Young’s press conference. He’s been working. He went to Vegas; he didn’t have to do that.

“Then when you hear his comment, he’s talking about 40-plus wins, that sounds like the Wizards. So, he expects to be there. And I think, from hearing from the Wizards’ front office as well, they’re very positive–about his presence about his leadership that he showed–that they’ll get something figured out. I don’t know if it gets figured out in August. But I think things are moving in a positive direction for this dormant volcano in Washington to finally erupt.”

Young has spoken candidly about wanting Davis in DC, and the four-time All-Star guard signed a new three-year extension this offseason, underscoring that the Wizards are serious.

Time will tell if the Wizards’ actions are enough to keep Davis locked in.

Anthony Davis Gets Vote of Confidence

Davis also said that he is aiming to play all 82 games this coming season, a remark that drew snide remarks from former NBA point guard-turned-podcaster, Jeff Teague.

Another ex-player, NBA champion Kendrick Perkins, urged everyone to take Davis seriously.

“I believe him. Have you seen Anthony Davis lately just in those workout videos circling online? He looks in phenomenal shape,” Perkins said. “People forget that when Anthony Davis is available, he’s the top-15 player in the league.

“Anthony Davis is one of the most skilled power forwards that we’ve ever seen in a game of basketball. Anthony Davis affects both ends of thee floor. You put him with Trae Young, AJ Dybantsa, you put him with the kid, Tre (Johnson) that they drafted last year in the lottery, this team is gonna be okay. I love Brian Keith, the head coach over there. This team is gonna be right in the thick of things, and I believe that Anthony Davis will play at an All-NBA level. And th Washington Wizards, led by Anthony Davis, will build top-six seed in the eastern Conference.”

In addition to his 82-game goal, which he has never done, Davis also said the Wizards will win 40-plus contests.

That has not happened since the 2017-18 season, the longest such drought in the NBA.