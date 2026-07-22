Wizards ‘Rebuffed’ Trade Involving $175 Million NBA Champion: Report

The Washington Wizards are not budging on Anthony Davis, at least not yet, despite overtures to trade the 10-time All-Star.

Davis, his camp, and the Wizards have only spoken about the situation as if the big man will be in Washington this coming season. But deals in the NBA are often done behind the scenes, and Davis’ player option for 2027-28 essentially makes him an expiring contract.

That is part of the risk the Wizards must weigh concerning a potential Davis trade.

Anthony Davis’ Future Remains With Wizards For Now

Davis can opt out of his three-year, $175.3 million contract next offseason, becoming an unrestricted free agent, free to sign wherever and with whatever team he chooses and leaving the Wizards with nothing.

The alternatives are trading him or extending him, and the Wizards are leaning toward the latter.

“The Wizards plan to have extension talks with the 33-year-old, 10-time All-Star forward, league sources told HoopsHype,” HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto wrote on July 22.

“The Golden State Warriors have expressed trade interest in Davis. Yet, Washington has rebuffed such inquiries to this point, putting a major wrench in Golden State’s dream scenario of pairing Davis with free agent target LeBron James in the Bay Area.”

If the Wizards and/or Davis are eyeing a change, they are keeping it under wraps.

Scotto’s report comes amid chatter that Davis’ agency, Klutch Sports, is pushing for a trade to the Warriors or the Cleveland Cavaliers.

That is good news for the Wizards if they are keen on moving Davis, who has an extensive injury history and has long been known to want a contract extension. The more teams jockeying for Davis’ services, the better the potential return for the Wizards in a trade.

Anthony Davis Open to Staying in Washington

While trade speculation swirls, the Wizards got an encouraging update from ESPN and Andscape’s Marc J. Spears about Davis’ thinking.

“He said, ‘Let’s see what the Wizards want to do,’” Spears said on “NBA Today” on July 21. “He expects to be there. And I think, from hearing from the Wizards’ front office as well, they’re very positive–about his presence about his leadership that he showed–that they’ll get something figured out. I don’t know if it gets figured out in August. But I think things are moving in a positive direction for this dormant volcano in Washington to finally erupt.”

Davis has looked healthy in workouts this offseason. He has also spoken optimistically about the Wizards’ outlook for this coming season. That, plus having another All-Star in Trae Young to pair with Davis, gives the Wizards a strong starting point.

Of course, as is often the case, the bottom line–i.e., money–is the bottom line.

Trae Young Gets Honest About Anthony Davis

Young has made it clear that he wants Davis to stay with the Wizards. However, Young downplayed the idea of pushing an extension on Davis.

“I’m not going to tease him about that (an extension). He’s earned multiple extensions,” Young said, per Scotto. That’s the thing about the NBA. We’ve got our own lives going on. The last thing we’re talking about is what we’re making. “

At the same time, the Wizards extended Young this offseason.

Davis did not suit up for the Wizards following his trade, but Washington only got five games out of Young.

Unless their plan all along has been to use Davis as a trade chip–arguably the best in the league, given that he could be a package deal with James to the right destination–working with the NBA champion on an extension makes sense for the Wizards.