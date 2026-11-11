Stephen Curry Gets ‘Sorry’ From Former Wizards Star Over Wife Remarks

The Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry defended his wife, Ayesha Curry, after criticism from several sports personalities, and Gilbert Arenas has offered a response. The former Washington Wizards guard said he was sorry if Curry was offended. However, his explanation also returned to the praise he said he intended for the Warriors star.

“I’m sorry if he is offended. I didn’t mean it like that,” Arenas said on Gil’s Arena. “I was just saying he’s such a perfect dude.”

The comments followed a conversation that brought Ayesha into a discussion about her husband’s public image. Arenas had characterized her as the family’s only “blemish,” a judgment that represented his opinion about her public behavior. Curry called out Arenas and others while defending his wife’s accomplishments.

Gilbert Arenas Explains His Stephen Curry Remarks

Arenas said he was trying to praise Curry, but that does not take back what he said about Ayesha. Calling her a “blemish” is still a criticism of Curry’s wife, even if he meant to compliment her husband. For some fans, that may be the part his explanation does little to address. There is also a difference between expressing regret that someone was offended and withdrawing the underlying remarks. In the comments quoted here, Arenas focused on Curry’s reaction and his own intended meaning. He did not explicitly retract the characterization of Ayesha.

That does not require guessing whether Arenas was sincere. His words provide enough for readers to evaluate the response themselves. The clearest takeaway is that he acknowledged the possibility of offending Curry while maintaining that his point was rooted in admiration for him.

Stephen Curry Defends Ayesha’s Accomplishments

Curry’s public response centered on the way commentators discussed his wife following her role in the movie “Second Chance Holiday.” He challenged people offering opinions about matters they did not understand and asked for congratulations and an apology. His defense made clear that he viewed the conversation as something more significant than basketball commentary.

That context matters when assessing Arenas’ explanation. Curry was defending Ayesha’s work and her ability to pursue opportunities, while Arenas emphasized how positively he views Curry. Those positions address different parts of the controversy, leaving room to question whether the response answers the concern Curry raised.

For Warriors fans, this is another instance of their star addressing a subject beyond the court. For everyone following the exchange, the wording deserves attention before the response gets reduced to a simple apology headline.

Arenas said he was sorry if Curry was offended and explained what he meant. Whether that explanation addresses the remarks about Ayesha is a judgment readers can make without assigning either man motives he has not expressed.