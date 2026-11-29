Washington Wizards team president Michael Winger defended Trae Young, suggesting the team’s point guard “deserves some grace.”

The Wizards fired head coach Brian Keefe on Saturday following a 7-13 record to start the season, replacing him with assistant coach Adam Caporn, who will be the interim head coach.

One of the reasons why Washington has struggled so much this season is that Young has played poorly for the team. He is averaging a career-low 17.2 points per game, and he is shooting .374 from the field, which is far below his career average of .432.

The Wizards simply need Young to play better if they are going to make the playoffs this season. But it’s not all on him to turn the team around.

Michael Winger Defends Trae Young

Speaking to reporters the day after Keefe was fired, Winger defended his start point guard’s slow start to the season.

“We expect Trae to be here for the remaining 600 games of his career. We’re 20 games into his Wizards career. I think he deserves some grace. I think that he deserves some recognition for what he is bringing to the table. I think one of the things that goes unseen is the sacrifices that we’ve asked him to make in order to be a different version of Trae Young. There’s a there’s a Hawks version of Trae Young and a Wizards version of Trae Young … We’re asking him to dribble more, dribble less, find this guy, find that guy, get off the ball, get on the ball, slow down, speed up. I think that we’re yo-yoing Trey a little bit … Our coach believes in Trae Young. I believe in Trae Young. And I think that the best Wizards version of Trae Young is still yet to come,” Winger said.

Wizards Need to Get Going

The Wizards are in the Eastern Conference, where it is far easier to make the playoffs or at least the Play-In Tournament when compared to the Western Conference.

After handing Young a max deal in free agency, the team simply needs more from Young if they are going to make the postseason.